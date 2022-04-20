Why Bilibili Shares Fell Today

Shares of Chinese companies, including Bilibili Inc - ADR BILI, traded lower today, possibly on continued weakness amid COVID-19 concerns in China, which have led to lockdown measures and caused economic uncertainty.

The COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai and other parts of China has weighed on the broader Chinese economy and Chinese stocks in April. The IMF also recently downgraded China’s growth forecast to 4.4% from 4.8%, citing pain from its coronavirus restrictions.

Bilibili is a full-spectrum online entertainment company. It operates as a video-sharing Website that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting and mobile games.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bilibili has a 52-week high of $129.24 and a 52-week low of $14.93.