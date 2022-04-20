Why Alibaba Shares Are Falling

Shares of Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA, are trading lower, possibly on continued weakness amid COVID-19 concerns in China, which have led to lockdown measures and caused economic uncertainty.

The COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai and other parts of China has weighed on the broader Chinese economy and Chinese stocks in April. The IMF also recently downgraded China’s growth forecast to 4.4% from 4.8%, citing pain from its coronavirus restrictions.

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Alibaba has a 52-week high of $239.22 and a 52-week low of $73.28.