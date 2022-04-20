CBOE To Trade NFTs? New Trademark Filing Shows Interest In NFTs And Virtual Goods

Cboe Global Markets Inc.'s CBOE Chicago Board Options Exchange filed a trademark application for its "CBOE DIGITAL" brand, suggesting that the finance behemoth is considering an entrance into the non-fungible token (NFT) space.

What Happened: Filings shared with Benzinga by U.S. Patent and Trademark Office-licensed (USPTO) trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis show that the Chicago Board Options Exchange's 97363776 trademark application sets the ground for the company to get involved in NFTs.

See Also: How to get free NFTs

The filing creates the "CBOE DIGITAL" brand to offer electronic trading services and relevant information, providing a digital asset trading venue authenticated by NFTs, facilitating interactions with blockchain technology and operating a marketplace for the trading of NFTs. Furthermore, the brand would also offer to its users online non-downloadable software that enables them to create, exchange, sell, purchase and transmit NFTs, digital assets and collectibles authenticated by NFTs.

Kondoudis highlighted that "the CBOE is the largest options exchange in the U.S." and suggested that getting involved in the NFT space is "the next logical step to protect the CBOE brand as it moves further into the digital economy of the Metaverse."

He said that the firm is taking a "proactive, forward-thinking approach to ensure that it is a leading financial exchange in the digital economy" and that the Cboe "expects to be a major player" in the space.

Price Action: Shares of CBOE were trading 2.35% higher on Wednesday, at $120.55, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Courtesy of ir.cboe.com