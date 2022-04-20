CurrencyWorks' Motoclub to Release First NFTs For International Motorsports Hall Of Fame Partnership To Coincide With The Famous Talladega Superspeedway Race

Los Angeles, CA. April 14, 2022 – CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), CWRKCWRK, an award-winning, full-service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that its Motoclub platform has revealed its first NFT line as part of its partnership with the International Motorsports Hall of Fame.

The International Motorsports Hall of Fame: Legends Series will be another of the newest multi-drop SparkNFT line to be sold through Motoclub.io and will focus on the many historic exhibits held in the International Motorsport Hall of Fame at its home in Talladega, Alabama.

Legends – Series 1 will drop exclusively on April 24, 2022 to coincide with this year’s GEICO 500 race being held at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Series 1 features iconic and famous stock cars from racing history, with five rare NFTs:

1985 Winston Cup #9 Coors Ford Thunderbird

1974 Winston Cup #43 Dodge Charger

1962 Winston Cup #22 Pontiac Catalina

1977 Winston Cup #88 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

1970 Winston Cup #88 Dodge Daytona

Each car will come in its own Motoclub pack containing 1 x video and 2 x digital stills.

CurrencyWorks Chairman Cameron Chell said: “For decades, the International Motorsports Hall of Fame has been home to some of the most exciting historical artifacts in all of motorsports. This incredible partnership will allow Motoclub members to add a variety of legendary vehicles their collection.”

For more information on the International Motorsports Hall of Fame: Legends Series, please visit Motoclub.io where you can also open an account to start buying and selling Motoclub NFTs.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. CWRKCWRK is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, searching CWRK.

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to www.motoclub.io.

About the International Motorsports Hall of Fame

Since 1983, the International Motorsports Hall of Fame (IMHOF) has been the home to some of the most historical artifacts in all of motorsports. Today, the IMHOF houses legendary vehicles from various worlds of racing that include: stock cars, open wheel, NHRA, road racing, modified, motorcycle and much more.

The Alabama Racing Pioneers Hall of Fame is also a part of the IMHOF.

For more information, visit www.motorsportshalloffame.com.