Wednesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

ApeCoin APE/USD is up 32.23% at $16.48. ApeCoin's current trading volume totals $2.56 billion, a 146.21% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 4,704,280,055.00. Circulating Supply: 284,843,750.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

