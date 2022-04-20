NBA Launches 'Dynamic' NFT Basketball Cards That Change To Reflect Player Performance

The National Basketball Association (NBA) launched its Ethereum-based ETH/USD non-fungible token (NFT) basketball trading card collection called "The Association."

What Happened: The collection's official website explains that these NFT basketball cards are "dynamic" and their appearance changes "over time-based on team and player on-court performance." The collection features 18,000 NFTs that will be minted during this year's NBA Playoffs, for a total of 75 editions per player.

When minting NFTs of the new NBA's collection, users will receive a random token without any way of knowing which one they have obtained until the collectibles are distributed on April 22. The randomization will be powered by Chainlink's LINK/USD verifiable random function feature to ensure fair and random distribution, guaranteeing that everyone will have an equal chance of minting any player.

The Association NFTs will be connected to a live data feed through Chainlink that automatically changes the appearance of the NFT after the player achieves certain objectives. Such changes may include backgrounds, player accessories and emojis.

The new collection follows the NBA launching "NBA Top Shot" in May 2020: an NFT collectible market dedicated to portraying key moments taking place on the basketball court.