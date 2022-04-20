QQQ
Dogecoin Knockoff Named After Elon Musk And Mars Sees Sudden 43% Spike

by Benzinga Overnight Desk, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 20, 2022 2:49 AM | 1 min read

Dogelon Mars ELON/USD is seeing a sudden surge early Wednesday, up about 43% to $0.000001126.  The cryptocurrency came into being last year amid the meme coin mania led by Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

Its name is an amalgamation of Dogecoin, Mars and the name of Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk.

It isn't immediately clear what caused the sudden surge but the overally cryptocurrency market is on course of recovery, with Bitcoin BTC/USD back above the $41,000 level. 

Dogecoin traded 3.6% higher at $0.1449 at press time. Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, another popular meme coin, traded 1.8% higher at $0.00002551. Bored Ape Yacht Club's ApeCoin also struck significant gains on Wednesday.

The Dogelon Mars project responded to a tweet from Musk in the aftermath of the surge, alluding "Tonight is the night."

 

 

Tonight. 💫 — Dogelon Mars (@DogelonMars) April 20, 2022

 

The project is seeing high interest from users of Twitter and Stocktwits at the time of writing.

See Also: Dogelon Mars Price Prediction

Posted In: Dogelon MarsDogelon Mars NewsMeme CoinsCryptocurrencyNewsMarketsMoversTrading Ideas