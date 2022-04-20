QQQ
Apecoin (APE) Price Rallies 36% To Hit One-Month High: What's Going On?

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 20, 2022 2:25 AM | 1 min read

ApeCoin APE/USD, the native token of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) ecosystem, saw a massive rally on Tuesday.

What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, APE surged by 36% to a four-week high of $16.53.

The coin saw a 250% increase in trading volume in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, APE’s daily trading volume exceeded $1.7 billion.

See Also: ApeCoin Price Predictions

Aside from Ethereum  ETH/USD and stablecoins, APE was the most purchased cryptocurrency among the 100 richest ETH whales over the last day, according to data from WhaleStats.

JUST IN: $APE @apecoin is back on top 10 purchased tokens among 100 biggest #ETH whales in the last 24hrs 

Check the top 100 whales here: https://t.co/N5qqsCAH8j

(and hodl $BBW to see data for the top 5000!)#APE #whalestats #babywhale #BBW pic.twitter.com/kr6I7Prppm

— WhaleStats - BabyWhale ($BBW) (@WhaleStats) April 19, 2022

Whales bought an average amount of $63,476 APE tokens.

 Data from on-chain analytics tool Santiment further evidences the increased interest in APE among ETH whales.

 

 

Whales holding between 100,000 to 1,000,000 APE tokens increased their holdings from 3.6% to 3.9% since March 28.

