American actress Lindsay Lohan was named in a list of 114 influencers who are paid to promote cryptocurrency projects on Twitter Inc TWTR.

What Happened: On Tuesday, on-chain sleuth “zachxbt” made public a list of influencers and their alleged charges to promote crypto projects on social media.

New influencer shill price list leak pic.twitter.com/l1MGgqfldv — zachxbt (@zachxbt) April 18, 2022

“Not everyone on the list does undisclosed shills but the vast majority of names I see on there do,” said zachxbt.

Included in the list of celebrities and influencers who do not disclose paid endorsements of such projects was Lindsay Lohan. Lohan reportedly charges $25,000 for a single tweet, $20,000 for a retweet, and $35,000 for a package deal of two tweets and one retweet.

According to zachxbt, Lohan’s undisclosed shill tweets have resulted in “wrecking people.” In February, Lohan told her 8 million followers to check out an obscure project called MetaNetflix which saw its value plummet shortly after.

She’s been wrecking people tbh https://t.co/hUSFkayVU0 — zachxbt (@zachxbt) April 18, 2022

Lohan charges the most among the list of influencers that also included professional hockey player Zach Boychuk and cryptocurrency influencer Dapp Centre.

All respects to @zachxbt for bringing transparency and accountability to crypto! There is a lot of scammers and bad characters out there.. and If your in this space long enough you will likely become a victim of a scam at some point. its a problem & it needs addressed! #crypto — Dapp Centre (@DappcentreDPC) April 19, 2022

Earlier this year, celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, and Paul Pierce were named in a class-action lawsuit for undisclosed promotions of Ethereum Max EMAX/USD – an Ethereum ETH/USD knockoff cryptocurrency.

Photo by Andrew H. Walker on Wikimedia