Want To Know The Price Of Bitcoin At The Game? This NBA Player's New Shoes Will Display The Live Price

An NBA player is partnering on a new pair of shoes that will display the cost of a popular cryptocurrency.

What Happened: Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie is known for his love of cryptocurrency including Bitcoin BTC/USD. The crypto-friendly NBA player has often spoken about Bitcoin and made headlines in 2019 for tokenizing his contract.

Dinwiddie has taken it a step further with a new pair of shoes that will display the current price of Bitcoin. The NBA player partnered with Bitrefill to create “Bitsneaks.”

“For us to beat giants like Nike and build what everyone said was impossible is yet another proof of what a small dedicated team like ours can do when trying to achieve something truly foolish,” Bitrefill founder and CEO Sergej Kotliar said.

Dinwiddie said in 2021 that he was working on making his own legacy in Washington D.C. while a member of the Wizards.

“I think I’ll be the first point guard in D.C. history to possibly lobby senators about Bitcoin,” Dinwiddie said.

Dinwiddie now plays for the Mavericks, a team that is in the NBA Playoffs. In the Mavericks' first game of the playoffs, Dinwiddie had 22 points, eight assists and four rebounds in a 99-93 loss to the Utah Jazz. During the 2021-2022 season split between the Mavericks and Wizards, Dinwiddie averaged 13.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

About the Shoes: Bitsneaks will display the current quote price for Bitcoin using a flexible LED matrix display and 3G connectivity.

The cost for the shoes will be 1 Bitcoin, or around $40,935 based on the price at writing. Each Bitsneaks shoebox comes with a full node that shows the Bitcoin mempool and can mine Bitcoin.

Photo: Bitsneaks courtesy Bitrefill