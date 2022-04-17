QQQ
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin Last Easter, Here's How Much You Would Have Now

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 17, 2022 11:03 PM | 1 min read

Bitcoin BTC/USD is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The nearly decade-old coin’s history is marked by volatility but it has rewarded early holders phenomenally.

On July 17, 2010 — from when some of the earliest price data is available — BTC traded at $0.09, while it touched an all-time high of $68,789.63 on Nov.10, 2021. 

This year, Bitcoin has yet to chart massive moves on the upside and the coin has declined 16.75% on a year-to-date basis.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

The Investment: As we come to the end of the long holiday weekend marked by Good Friday and Easter Sunday, let’s assume an investor purchased $100 worth of BTC last Easter (April 4, 2021) when the apex coin fell. Here’s how much they would have now at press time when Bitcoin was trading at $39,764.36.

​​

Date Of Purchase/Listing Purchase Amount Purchase Price Coins Obtained Current Worth Percentage Change
April 4, 2021 $100 $39,764.36 0.0017019 $67.67 -32.32%

The investor would have lost $32.33 or over 32% of their $100 investment if they had entered the apex coin on Easter Sunday last year.

If Bitcoin returns back to its all-time highs, the same $100 worth of investment could still see some decent upside.

