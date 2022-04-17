Bitcoin BTC/USD is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The nearly decade-old coin’s history is marked by volatility but it has rewarded early holders phenomenally.
On July 17, 2010 — from when some of the earliest price data is available — BTC traded at $0.09, while it touched an all-time high of $68,789.63 on Nov.10, 2021.
This year, Bitcoin has yet to chart massive moves on the upside and the coin has declined 16.75% on a year-to-date basis.
The Investment: As we come to the end of the long holiday weekend marked by Good Friday and Easter Sunday, let’s assume an investor purchased $100 worth of BTC last Easter (April 4, 2021) when the apex coin fell. Here’s how much they would have now at press time when Bitcoin was trading at $39,764.36.
|Date Of Purchase/Listing
|Purchase Amount
|Purchase Price
|Coins Obtained
|Current Worth
|Percentage Change
|April 4, 2021
|$100
|$39,764.36
|0.0017019
|$67.67
|-32.32%
The investor would have lost $32.33 or over 32% of their $100 investment if they had entered the apex coin on Easter Sunday last year.
If Bitcoin returns back to its all-time highs, the same $100 worth of investment could still see some decent upside.
