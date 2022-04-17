Bitcoin and Ethereum traded below key psychological levels on Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 2.1% to $1.85 trillion at press time.

Price Performance Of Major Coins Coin 24-hour 7-day Price Bitcoin BTC/USD -1.5% -5.7% $39,763.82 Ethereum ETH/USD -2.05% -6.4% $2,994.69 Dogecoin DOGE/USD -3% -6.3% $0.14

Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price FTX Token (FTT) +7.1% $44.80 Decred (DCR) +6.7% $60.28 Audius (AUDIO) +5.8% ​​$1.38

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: Risk assets such as cryptocurrencies slid, while stock futures dropped ahead of a week filled with earnings activity. Some of the companies set to report this week include Netflix Inc NFLX and Tesla Inc TSLA. On the equities side, investors will pay attention to the guidance given out by companies.

At press time, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures, which began trading earlier in the evening, slipped 0.7% and 1.1%, respectively. Bitcoin hovered around the $40,000 mark over the long holiday weekend. On Easter Sunday eve, the apex coin touched an intraday low of $39,620.89.

The cryptocurrency market could take direction from stock futures, according to Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer.

Investor sentiment was poor at press time, with the Alternative.me’s “Crypto Fear & Greed Index” indicating “Extreme Fear.” The index was at “Fear” last week.

On the futures side, traders are slightly more overweight on the short side than the long side, tweeted the purveyor of data=driven insights Santiment citing exchange funding rate data.

“Both [Bitcoin] and [altcoins] have consistently been in the green for most of the past week, and this is historically #bullish to #short liquidation possibilities,” said Santiment.

Traders are #shorting slightly more than #longing, according to exchange funding rate data. Both #Bitcoin and #altcoins have consistently been in the green for most of the past week, and this is historically #bullish to #short liquidation possibilities. pic.twitter.com/JzPar0jzdD — Santiment (@santimentfeed) April 17, 2022

The price of the apex coin is being driven by external factors and there is strong selling pressure in Bitcoin perpetual futures market even though the fundamentals are robust, said Glassnode co-founders Jan & Yann on Twitter.

#Bitcoin is being driven by exogenous factors. Strong selling pressure in the #BTC perp market despite robust fundamentals.



Our risk signal crossed over to the high risk zone. See for yourself https://t.co/JaEggDzm5A pic.twitter.com/r0FitvmIEI — Negentropic (@Negentropic_) April 17, 2022

Read Next: Is Bitcoin Finally Working For Payments? Lightning Network Usage Quadruples After These 2 Events