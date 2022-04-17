Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: Moonbirds Rockets To Top, Passing Mutant Ape Yacht Club And Bored Ape Yacht Club

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

A waitlist for the highly anticipated Coinbase Global Inc COIN NFT marketplace has more than 2.5 million people signed up, which could increase the valuation and demand for NFT projects.

Every week, Benzinga takes a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume, as reported by CryptoSlam.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume for the past week.

Moonbirds: $202.5 million, N/A

Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $25.6 million, -23.3%

Bored Ape Yacht Club: $24.7 million, -20.0%

Azuki: $19.6 million, -17.8%

MOAR by Joan Cornella: $18.7 million, +17.6%

CryptoPunks: $17.6 million, +79.3%

CloneX: $14.5 million, -71.5%

Impostors Genesis: $13.5 million, -17.6%

Los Muertos: $10.1 million, +80.9%

Beanz: $10.1 million, -43.5%

What Happened: One of the hottest NFT launches of recent history happened Saturday with the minting of Moonbirds, a new 10,000 NFT collection from Proof Collective. The NFTs minted for 2.5 Ethereum ETH/USD each to previous Proof NFT holders and those lucky enough to win a public raffle. At the time of writing, the floor price on Moonbirds is 13.2 ETH, or around $40,081.

Moonbirds had higher sales volume in one day than the weekly sales figures for the next nine projects combined.

Mutant Ape Yacht Club and Bored Ape Yacht Club ranked second and third respectively for the second consecutive week. Azuki also remained in fourth place for the second straight week.

One of last week’s newcomers moved up from 10th to fifth in the past week’s sales volume. MOAR by Joan Cornella came in fifth and saw sales volume up 18%. The floor price on MOAR is up from 1.09 ETH to 1.31 ETH in a week’s time.

CryptoPunks saw a 79% increase in sales volume, helped by a recent $3 million sale of a rare Punk.

CloneX fell from the top of the leaderboard to seventh place in this week’s rankings.

The other newcomer to the top ten was Los Muertos, a 10,000 NFT collection with a current floor price of 0.30 ETH.

Outside the top 10, Doodles came in 11th. Play-to-earn NFT game Crabada, which is based on the Avalanche Blockchain AVX/USD came in 12th place.

NBA Top Shot ranked 13th, potentially helped by the start of the NBA Playoffs and several new pack releases.

Arcade Land fell from fifth place to 14th place.

Cool Pets ranked 15th place with sales volume of $6.9 million, up over 100% from the previous week. The Cool Pets game officially launched Saturday, leading to a surge in sales activity.

Solana SOL/USD based NFT collection DeGods ranked 20th on the list.

