Dash, Stacks Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Frax Share FXS/USD increased by 6.62% to $29.39. Frax Share's current trading volume totals $42.04 million, a 110.54% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,697,835,900.00. Circulating Supply: 57,730,568.56 Max Supply: 99,054,450.51

increased by 6.62% to $29.39. Frax Share's current trading volume totals $42.04 million, a 110.54% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,697,835,900.00. 57,730,568.56 99,054,450.51 Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD is up 5.8% at $324.71. Bitcoin Cash's current trading volume totals $552.76 million, a 56.23% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 6,195,430,780.00. Circulating Supply: 19,035,231.15 Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

is up 5.8% at $324.71. Bitcoin Cash's current trading volume totals $552.76 million, a 56.23% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 6,195,430,780.00. 19,035,231.15 21,000,000.00 Chiliz CHZ/USD rose 4.79% to $0.24 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $295.68 million, which is 73.78% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,298,265,349.00. Circulating Supply: 5,344,064,580.00 Max Supply: 8,888,888,888.00

rose 4.79% to $0.24 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $295.68 million, which is 73.78% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,298,265,349.00. 5,344,064,580.00 8,888,888,888.00 ApeCoin APE/USD rose 2.61% to $11.94 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 690.09 million, which is 39.39% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $APE's estimated market cap is $3,338,894,259.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 277,500,000.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

rose 2.61% to $11.94 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 690.09 million, which is 39.39% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $APE's estimated market cap is $3,338,894,259.00 as of today. 277,500,000.00 1,000,000,000.00 Litecoin LTC/USD increased by 1.52% to $107.2. Litecoin's current trading volume totals $575.81 million, a 25.41% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $LTC's estimated market cap is $7,512,160,598.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 70,059,483.23 Max Supply: 84,000,000.00

LOSERS

Uniswap UNI/USD declined by 1.41% to $9.35 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 158.15 million, which is 27.43% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 4,266,484,565.00. Circulating Supply: 456,489,583.40 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

declined by 1.41% to $9.35 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 158.15 million, which is 27.43% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 4,266,484,565.00. 456,489,583.40 1,000,000,000.00 KuCoin Token KCS/USD fell 1.38% to $19.16 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 10.91 million, which is 6.4% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $KCS's estimated market cap is $1,889,423,879.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 98,379,860.95 Max Supply: Not Available

fell 1.38% to $19.16 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 10.91 million, which is 6.4% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $KCS's estimated market cap is $1,889,423,879.00 as of today. 98,379,860.95 Not Available Dash DASH/USD fell 1.37% to $103.46 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 173.67 million, which is 22.98% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $DASH's estimated market cap is $1,105,958,510.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 10,673,197.07 Max Supply: Not Available

fell 1.37% to $103.46 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 173.67 million, which is 22.98% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $DASH's estimated market cap is $1,105,958,510.00 as of today. 10,673,197.07 Not Available BitTorrent BTT/USD fell 1.36% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $140.95 million, which is 32.01% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,710,998,719.00. Circulating Supply: 926,521,428,571,000.00 Max Supply: 990,000,000,000,000.00

fell 1.36% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $140.95 million, which is 32.01% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,710,998,719.00. 926,521,428,571,000.00 990,000,000,000,000.00 Stacks STX/USD declined by 1.17% to $1.18 over the past 24 hours. Stacks's current trading volume totals $14.44 million, a 76.99% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $STX's estimated market cap is $1,243,008,558.00. Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69 Max Supply: Not Available

declined by 1.17% to $1.18 over the past 24 hours. Stacks's current trading volume totals $14.44 million, a 76.99% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $STX's estimated market cap is $1,243,008,558.00. 1,052,561,461.69 Not Available Huobi Token HT/USD fell 1.05% to $9.29 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $45.86 million, which is 4.37% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HT's estimated market cap is $1,444,606,781.00. Circulating Supply: 155,673,013.25 Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

fell 1.05% to $9.29 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $45.86 million, which is 4.37% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HT's estimated market cap is $1,444,606,781.00. 155,673,013.25 500,000,000.00 NEO NEO/USD fell 1.04% to $20.47 over the past 24 hours. NEO's current trading volume totals $141.47 million, a 16.43% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $NEO's estimated market cap is $1,446,108,133.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 70,530,000.00 Max Supply: Not Available

