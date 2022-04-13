Shiba Inu Metaverse Launches Today: What's In Store?

The Shiba Inu SHIB/USD team announced that the land bid event for its metaverse would launch in a few hours.

What Happened: “The Metaverse launches today,” stated an update from the official Shiba Inu Twitter Inc TWTR account earlier today.

Woof day #ShibArmy,



Shiba Inu $SHIB lists in @RobinhoodApp



SHIB : The Metaverse Launches today! (In a few hours)



Introducing New Utility for $SHIB in SHIB - The Metaverse pic.twitter.com/OBA6LkpVhe — Shib (@Shibtoken) April 12, 2022

The team stated that the land bid event “will officially launch in a few hours.” In order to participate, users will have to lock their $LEASH and $SHIBOSHI tokens and be prepared to make bids with Ethereum ETH/USD.

As per an announcement on April 9, the bidding event was originally supposed to go live over the last weekend.

“We appreciate your support and patience while we ran into a little delay, we’ve made all the necessary verification processes and are excited to launch in a few hours,” stated the Shiba Inu team today.

The team also introduced new utility for SHIB in its metaverse. Users will be able to burn SHIB every time they add pictures, logos, or rename their land plots.

The token can also be used to lease “HUBS” or the highest valued lands in the entire space.

SHIB’s metaverse launch announcement comes shortly after it was finally listed on Robinhood Markets Inc’s HOOD trading platform.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB was trading at $0.0000266, gaining 20% over the last 24 hours.