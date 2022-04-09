Shiba Inu 'Early Access' Land Bid Event Goes Live This Weekend

The Shiba Inu SHIB/USD team announced that early access to bidding on land in its metaverse would go live this weekend.

What Happened: In an update on Twitter Inc TWTR on Friday, Shiba Inu said that the land bidding event would be starting soon.

Early Access Land Bid Event Starting Soon!



We are excited to announce the drop is almost here. Have you locked your $LEASH or #SHIBOSHI yet?



"Landing" this weekend keep an eye on https://t.co/56VsqOrDb1 ! pic.twitter.com/PqUEl1ewLK — Shib (@Shibtoken) April 7, 2022

The team encouraged users to lock their LEASH LEASH/USD and SHIBOSHI NFT tokens so that they would be eligible to make bids. All bids are to be made in Ethereum ETH/USD.

In the introductory phase, 36,431 plots of land will be unlocked and four districts (Growth District, Defense District, Technology District, and the Currencies District) will be revealed, Shiba Inu said in an update last month.

The bidding event will last for three days, or 72 hours from inception, and will be the first step in the three-stage process.

Users who were not able to access land will be able to participate in the land sale bidding process early on and will have another chance during the second stage, or the “holder event”, which is expected to last for a period of seven days. This second phase will kick off as soon as the bidding event is completed.

The third and final stage will be a public sale, where the remaining land in the Shiberse will be up for sale at a fixed price. In this stage, users will not be required to lock any SHIB ecosystem tokens to participate.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB was trading at $0.00002394, down 4.45% in the last 24 hours.