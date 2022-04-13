Dogecoin To Use SpaceX's Starlink For Offline Transactions

Dogecoin DOGE/USD developers will roll out offline DOGE transactions using radio technology combined with SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network.

What Happened: In an April 11 blog post from the Dogecoin Foundation, developers Timothy Stebbing and Michi Lumin outlined how “RadioDoge” could enable DOGE transactions for people without internet access.

“RadioDoge focuses on using cheap and reliable Radio technology (HF/LoRaWAN) combined with the global Starlink satellite network to enable cheaply deployable, wide-scale access to Dogecoin for people outside the reach of the traditional internet infrastructure,” stated the developers.

Michi has a way of understating her work: This weekend at her radio tower (could be a tall tree on a hill, doesn't need to be a tower she assures me!), the first regional hub connecting LoRa/HF radio 'shib-stations (libdogecoin)' to Starlink backhaul. 400+ mile radius. #radioDoge https://t.co/Kvp0AjVnjk pic.twitter.com/jaHivY5DMT — Timothy Stebbing (@tjstebbing) April 11, 2022

Lumin spent the weekend setting up the RadioDoge “Regional Hub," which will provide a testing ground for the new technology.

This week, developers expect the first transactions formed on Libdogecoin to be transmitted over 150 miles from HF Radio in Colorado to the Regional Hub.

The Regional Hub will then submit the transactions to the Dogecoin testnet via the Starlink satellite.

“While there is still a long way to go, these are exciting early steps toward realizing the goal of making Dogecoin an unstoppable financial vehicle, one which will empower financial freedom from power structures and provide a means of exchange for future generations,” said Stebbing and Lumin.

At the time of writing, it was not clear whether SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk was aware of Starlink satellites’ role in Dogecoin’s new features in development.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, DOGE was trading at $0.014, up 4.20% in the last 24 hours.