Dogecoin Sees Sudden Spike As Tesla Features Mascot At 'Cyber Rodeo' Event

Tesla Inc’s TSLA launch event for the Texas Gigafactory dubbed “Cyber Rodeo” featured Dogecoin DOGE/USD mascot.

The meme cryptocurrency saw a spike in its price after the mascot got a place at the launch event.

Dogecoin-USD Chart — Courtesy CoinMarketCap

At press time, DOGE traded 4.5% higher at $0.15, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Dogecoin’s Shiba Inu dog mascot was featured in the drone display that was held at the opening of the event on Thursday at the new manufacturing facility.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is a well-known Dogecoin bull and the company began accepting Dogecoin for several merchandise items this year.

The electric vehicle maker is expected to dish out some surprises at Thursday evening’s event, according to a prior report.

Read Next: Dogecoin Co-Creator's Salty Take On Miami Bitcoin Conference: 'Cringe And Crashes