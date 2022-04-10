Will Tesla, Twitter, SpaceX Or Dogecoin Perform Better Over The Next Five Years? 40% Of Benzinga Twitter Followers Said This

News that Elon Musk took a 9.2% stake in Twitter Inc TWTR sent shares of the social media platform higher. Could the stake by Musk and a position on the Board of Directors lead to outsized returns for shareholders of Twitter, and how will the performance stack up with other Musk favorites?

What Happened: Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has been accumulating shares of Twitter since Jan. 31, 2022. It was revealed on Monday that Musk now holds a 9.2% stake in the company, making him the largest shareholder.

Along with being a shareholder, Musk was also announced as a new member of the Twitter Board of Directors. Musk has been actively engaging with his more than 80 million Twitter followers to see what they think of new priorities for Twitter like adding an edit button, supporting free speech and more.

With Musk now having a role in the future of Twitter and some thinking this will lead to major changes, Twitter could enjoy strong returns over the next few years after several years of lackluster performance.

Musk has a history of turning companies he runs into strong returns for shareholders.

Benzinga recently polled its Twitter followers to pose a question related to four popular assets tied to Musk.

Related Link: Elon Musk's SpaceX Proposing 10 For 1 Split Of Privately Held Shares: Report

Benzinga Poll: Recently, Benzinga asked its Twitter users, “Which of the following do you think will gain the most over the next five years?”

The possible selections were Twitter shares, Tesla shares, SpaceX or Dogecoin DOGE/USD. The current values at the start of the poll were:

Tesla: $1,058 per share, $1.1 trillion market capitalization

Twitter: $50.86 per share, $40.6 billion market capitalization

SpaceX: $100.3 billion valuation based on a 2021 private sale of shares

Dogecoin: $0.1461 per DOGE, $19.4 billion market capitalization

Musk is the CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX. The two companies are also the items he tweets about the most. Dogecoin is another popular item tweeted about by Musk, and his tweets often lead to short spikes in the price of the popular meme cryptocurrency.

The results of the poll from Benzinga Twitter users was:

Tesla: 39.5%

Dogecoin: 24%

SpaceX: 22.4%

Twitter: 14%

Which of the following do you think will gain the most over the next five years? #ElonMusk — Benzinga.crypto (@Benzinga) April 7, 2022

It shouldn’t be a huge surprise that Tesla was selected as the winner of the poll. Shares of Tesla are up over 1,500% over the last five years.

One responder was quick to point out that the potential increase in valuation of SpaceX over the next five years may depend on if the space company finally goes public.

Maybe spacex if it goes public but for now I would say tesla — Stock Doctor (@stock_doctor) April 7, 2022

Surprisingly, Twitter got the least amount of votes, which shows that investors see Musk’s other favorites leading the way over the next five years.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla Owners Club Belgium on Flickr