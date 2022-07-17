Here's How Much You'd Have Now If You Invested $100 In Ethereum Classic, Polygon (MATIC) And Dogecoin In March 2020

Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 68.33%, 73.02% and 62.93% since the bottom of U.S. markets in 2020.

As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it in recent years, cryptocurrency bulls have had it that much better. Cryptocurrency and tech bulls who bought in March 2020 and held through when U.S. markets bottomed out, despite the marked volatility, have been treated to epic returns on their investment.

Winners Since March 2020: Here’s how much $100 in each of the following cryptocurrencies back at the bottom of U.S. markets in 2020 would be worth today, according to data from Benzinga Pro: