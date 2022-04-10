If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 90.79%, 163.39% and 69.24% since April 2017.

As good as investors in the major US indices have had it in recent years, cryptocurrencies have performed that much better. Cryptocurrency bulls who bought in 2017 and held through when U.S. markets bottomed out in March 2020, despite the ongoing volatility, have been treated to epic returns on their investment.

Winners Since April 9, 2017: Here’s how much $100 in each of the following cryptocurrencies back in April 2017 would be worth today:

Bitcoin BTC/USD : $3,426.87

: $3,426.87 Ethereum ETC/USD : $7,396.65

: $7,396.65 Dogecoin DOGE/USD : $36,842.62

