If You Invested $100 In Tesla, Apple, Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 50.48%, 94.48% and 39.76% since June 2017.

As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it in recent years, cryptocurrencies and a number of large-cap tech stocks have performed that much better. Cryptocurrency and tech bulls who bought in 2017 and held through when U.S. markets bottomed out in March 2020, despite the recent volatility, have been treated to epic returns on their investment.

Winners Since June 2017: Here’s how much $100 in each of the following cryptocurrencies back in summer 2017 would be worth today, according to data from Benzinga Pro: