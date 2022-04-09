QQQ
Doge Killer Shiba Inu Again Tops List Of Crypto Whales; $1.45B Worth Now Held by Top 1,000 Wallets

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 9, 2022 5:35 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Brief
  • Shiba Inu developers said that "Shiba Inu: The Metaverse" will have over 100,000 plot lands.
  • Over 1.3 Billion SHIB has been burned in the last 24 hours, a 15,000% increase in the burn rate.

As per the latest WhaleStats data, meme coin Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has topped the ETH whales holdings list. 

TOP RANKING: After Ethereum ETH/USD Shiba Inu is the biggest investment of these whales. 

The overall amount of SHIB hodled by the top 1,000 ETH wallets is worth a whopping $1,459,250,776.

The top 1000 #ETH whales are hodling

$1,459,250,776 $SHIB
$1,215,547,517 $FTX Token
$381,081,936 $BEST
$339,229,718 $MATIC
$312,504,404 $MANA
$298,756,096 $CHSB
$289,988,074 $LINK
$282,757,875 $OKB

SHIBAVERSE IS COMING: In a recent blog post, SHIB’s developers said that "Shiba Inu: The Metaverse" will have over 100,000 plot lands, some of which will remain locked.
In the introductory phase, 36,431 plots of land will be unlocked and four districts will be revealed.

BURNING CONTINUES: According to Crypto burn tracker shibburn.com, a record sum of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has been removed from the circulation. 

In the last 24 hours, a total of 1,351,643,000 Shiba Inu has been burned which is worth $32,155. 

Also Read: Shiba Inu's Layer 2 Moves To Beta Phase Soon: What You Need To Know

