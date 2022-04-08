Tennis superstar Serena Williams has partnered with Block Inc’s SQ Cash App to help build financial access to Bitcoin BTC/USD.

What Happened: The Jack Dorsey-led company announced the partnership at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami on Thursday.

“It’s important to expand Bitcoin to women and people of color,” said Williams, speaking at the Cash App panel.

Williams pointed to Bitcoin’s limited supply as one of the main reasons she considers it to be a sound investment.

“I like looking at it like that and deciding, ok well, this is a super strong investment in terms of all of cryptocurrency. And it’s something that we really wanted to lean into and be a part of,” she said.

“It’s a lot happening in the cryptocurrency world, and obviously, I think, it’s all being led by Bitcoin.”

What Else: Cash App also announced that it would be rolling out three new Bitcoin-related services for its customers.

The “Get Paid in Bitcoin” feature will let users auto-invest a percentage of their paycheck in BTC being automatically converted from automated clearing house (ACH) rails.

Similar to Robinhood Markets Inc’s HOOD new feature, Cash App’s “Bitcoin Roundups” will let users round up their spare change and invest in Bitcoin.

Cash App will now also let users receive Bitcoin through the Lightning Network.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bitcoin was trading at $43,611, up 0.63% in the last 24 hours.