BAYZ Invests $500K In MetaSoccer As Co. Announces Partnership With Ronaldinho

Web3 gaming company and guild, BAYZ, has invested $500,000 in MetaSoccer, the first soccer metaverse where players can manage their own club and generate income while they play. The news follows the announcement of a partnership between MetaSoccer and soccer superstar Ronaldinho.

How MetaSoccer Works

Funded by the $MSU token, players will be able to earn currency by selling athletes who have been discovered by their scouts, obtaining sponsorship and merchandising income as their athletes gain popularity and winning matches against other players and AI in career and friendly game modes.

Mimicking real life, athletes gain experience and improve their skills as they compete, enabling players to discover diamonds in the rough and show their skill as the premier scout in the league.

BAYZ's Role

As part of the partnership with MetaSoccer, BAYZ will help support the development of the game's ecosystem, including the execution of its go-to-market strategy. BAYZ will leverage its leading roster of content creators including Nobru, Cerol and Soneca to help onboard players.

Additionally, BAYZ will receive in-game integrations such as logo placement on player jerseys and a suite of in-game assets including a leading group of competitive athletes that will be made immediately available to the BAYZ community so guild members can start competing and earning.

“From our roots in Brazil, we know that there are two things that people love more than anything. Games and soccer are at the heart of Brazilian culture and we couldn’t be more excited to bring you the best of both,” said João Borges, co-founder of BAYZ.

Co-fouder Matt Rutledge, “Bringing sports into the metaverse is something that was a goal of ours since our founding and MetaSoccer has the potential to be the bridge between the crypto community and sports entertainment.”