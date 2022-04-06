How DumpsterDorks NFT Collection Sold Out And Why You Should Care

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

In recent years, there has been a dramatic rise in the number of Non-Fungible Token (NFT) projects. With the success of blockchain projects like Bitcoin and Ethereum, many people are now interested in digital assets. Every day, hundreds of NFT projects debut to the world, but only a handful of them survive in the long run.

The nostalgic and playful DumpsterDorks project is one of these successful projects, going from strength to strength since its launch. After less than 8 weeks, they have amassed over 1200 ETH of sales volume, received the coveted verified blue checkmark from OpenSea, and grown a positive core community that is based on nostalgia, fun, and acceptance. In the DumpsterDorks world, it’s cool to be a dork.

This collection of 5,000 unique DumpsterDorks was launched on February 7, 2022, selling out within three hours of the public sale. Since then, it has received public endorsement from notable figures and attracted a loyal and thriving community in less than two months. J1mmy.eth, Mason from Alien Frens, and Vicki. j.Eth is some of the popular holders of the Dorks. Ja Rule recently admitted he likes the Dorks. So, what makes the DumpsterDorks different and why are people scrambling for its tokenized representations?

Their unique visual aesthetic rooted in the ’80s and ’90s memories are the first quality that attracts many Dorks holders. Though many projects claim they are unique, few are truly remarkable in terms of their look and potential. The rarity of the Dorks is also unlike any other project due to the fact that each character could be loved as a one-of-a-kind.

There is a rarity that is based on the number of matching parts each character has, but if you choose to ignore this, and choose your dork based on your love of each different part, due to each Dork’s detail, you will still be holding a valuable and unique NFT.

The DumpsterDorks art is unrivaled with its incredibly meticulous and attractive characters. The project’s founders drew inspiration from some of their most cherished childhood memories. Memories that include some of the most loved nostalgic media icons like Mickey Mouse, Super Mario, and The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The DumpsterDorks creators - an imaginative team that includes animators, filmmakers, game developers, a photographer and business professionals - spent almost an entire year brainstorming and curating the DumpsterDorks characters and roadmap before release - ensuring the project would be one with longevity. “Our Motto is Underpromise and Overdeliver '' say the 5 in-real-life founding friends.

With their lengthy experience in professional artistic fields, they are approaching DumpsterDork's future with a depth of knowledge, patience, and determination that is rarely seen in the NFT space. With the DumpsterDorks being “some of the most well-developed and playful characters ever to hit the blockchain,” the project’s potential extends beyond the NFT world.

The team is working to develop the project and expand the utilities to areas outside of the NFT space, beginning with much-anticipated Dork merchandise that will be released before the middle of June. “The curated and colorful merchandise is sure to excite our community and attract newcomers,” says the founders.

Notable incentives for the DumpsterDorks holders include exclusive access to contests and events, special airdrops, exclusive merchandise, and upcoming special utility with its planned Series 2. A highly-anticipated upcoming event will include a very special AMA with the creator of the SNES and GENESIS video game “Boogerman” - with one-of-a-kind original animation cells from the game being given away to eligible Dorks holders only.

A chance to own a piece of video game history is truly in-line with the Dorks. DumpsterDorks is also joining the ZooDAO, something the developers believe will offer the Dorks community more noted utility. A special AMA with ZooDAO will be happening in the Dorks Twitter Space at the beginning of April.

With the exciting Series 2 of the DumpsterDorks launching in the middle of June, now is your chance to check out the DumpsterDorks. If you enjoy nostalgic media and like to receive free stuff along the way, then this is your chance to join the DumpsterDorks NFT community.

Website: dumpsterdorks.com

Discord: https://discord.gg/uwdw52aMPG

Twitter: twitter.com/dumpsterdorks

