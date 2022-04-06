Avvenire Electric Vehicles manufactures a three-wheeled electric car that can mine cryptocurrency while parked.

What Happened: According to a report from AutoBlog, the Spiritus Deluxe and Spiritus Ultimate come with a cryptocurrency mining feature.

Using the in-car Nebula Wallet app, the car owners can mine Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Cardano ADA/USD, and more cryptocurrencies.

The Spiritus Ultimate has a top speed of 105 mph and has a range of 300 miles when fully charged. It is powered by a 330 kW motor and produces 449 horsepower.

The Spiritus Deluxe has a top speed of 87 mph, a range of 249 miles fully charged, and a much more conservative price tag than its high-performance counterpart.

The Deluxe is priced at $22,995, while the Ultimate is priced at $149,000.

“The blockchain revolution is reshaping the financial sphere across all industries, and Daymak is proud to push the boundaries of the transportation industry through Daymak Nebula with a car that was financed partially through crypto mining and crypto payments,” said Aldo Baiocchi, President of Daymak Avvenire, at an unveiling in December.

“The Avvenire line-up, as well as the Nebula Miner and Wallet, are small pieces of the comprehensive blockchain framework Daymak is currently developing, including developing our own cryptocurrency.”

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bitcoin was trading at $45,196, down 3% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum was trading at $3,341, down 5.10% over the same period.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin was trading at $0.16, rising by 6.5% over the last day.

Photo: Courtesy of Avvenire