QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

This Electric Vehicle Mines Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin While Parked

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 6, 2022 10:53 AM | 1 min read

Avvenire Electric Vehicles manufactures a three-wheeled electric car that can mine cryptocurrency while parked.

What Happened: According to a report from AutoBlog, the Spiritus Deluxe and Spiritus Ultimate come with a cryptocurrency mining feature.

Using the in-car Nebula Wallet app, the car owners can mine Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USDDogecoin DOGE/USDCardano ADA/USD, and more cryptocurrencies.

The Spiritus Ultimate has a top speed of 105 mph and has a range of 300 miles when fully charged. It is powered by a 330 kW motor and produces 449 horsepower. 

The Spiritus Deluxe has a top speed of 87 mph, a range of  249 miles fully charged, and a much more conservative price tag than its high-performance counterpart.

The Deluxe is priced at $22,995, while the Ultimate is priced at $149,000.

“The blockchain revolution is reshaping the financial sphere across all industries, and Daymak is proud to push the boundaries of the transportation industry through Daymak Nebula with a car that was financed partially through crypto mining and crypto payments,” said Aldo Baiocchi, President of Daymak Avvenire, at an unveiling in December.

“The Avvenire line-up, as well as the Nebula Miner and Wallet, are small pieces of the comprehensive blockchain framework Daymak is currently developing, including developing our own cryptocurrency.”

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bitcoin was trading at $45,196, down 3% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum was trading at $3,341, down 5.10% over the same period.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin was trading at $0.16, rising by 6.5% over the last day.

Photo: Courtesy of Avvenire

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Bitcoinelectric vehiclesEthereumNebula WalletCryptocurrencyNewsMarketsTechMedia