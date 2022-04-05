Goldman Sachs To Offer OTC Ethereum Options Trading

Wall Street banking giant Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS plans to add over-the-counter (OTC) Ethereum ETH/USD options trading to its list of crypto product offerings.

What Happened: The decision to add OTC ETH options comes on the back of growing interest from clients, said Goldman’s Head of Crypto Trading Andrei Kazantsev in a client webinar seen by Bloomberg on Tuesday.

Kazantsev stated the bank plans to launch the cash-settled ETH options “in due course.

Last month, Benzinga reported that Goldman was considering OTC bilateral crypto options to allow hedge funds and Bitcoin BTC/USD miners a new way to boost yield.

Goldman’s clients already have access to ETH derivatives by way of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd’s BRPHF Institutional Ethereum Fund. The bank had sold $50.5 million to customers in March.

According to George Lewin-Smith, an associate on Goldman’s digital-assets team, client conversations have increasingly shifted to ETH which is now seen as “more of an investable asset class.”

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, ETH was trading at $3,341, down 4.90% in the last 24 hours.

Goldman Sachs shares traded 0.15% higher during the after-market session.