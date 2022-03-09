Goldman Sachs Offers Ethereum Derivatives To Clients; Over $50M Sold So Far

byAdrian Zmudzinski
March 9, 2022 8:42 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Goldman Sachs Offers Ethereum Derivatives To Clients; Over $50M Sold So Far

Leading global investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) has started selling Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) derivatives to its clients, reaching a new level of openness to cryptocurrency innovation.

What Happened: A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing reveals that Goldman Sachs is now offering customers access to the "Galaxy Institutional Ethereum Fund" with a minimum investment of $250,000. The fund was originally issued by Galaxy Digital, a crypto investment firm, last March.

Goldman Sachs has already sold over $50.5 million to 28 of its customers.

See Also: BEST INVESTMENT BANKS

The filing also cited independent wealth management firm CAIS Capital as a recipient of placement fees for referring its clients to Galaxy Digital's Ethereum fund. The amount of introduction fees that Goldman Sachs and CAS Capital receive were not disclosed in the form.

The news follows Galaxy Digital securing a position to serve as a liquidity provider for Goldman Sachs' Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) futures contracts trading ecosystem back in June of 2021.

ETH Price Action: As of press time, Ethereum is trading at $2,750 after seeing its price increase by nearly 6.5% over the last 24 hours.

Related Link: Janet Yellen's Leaked Press Release Reveals Details Of Biden's Crypto Executive Order

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech Markets

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Ripping Higher

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Ripping Higher

Cryptocurrency-related stocks including Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: read more
Biden Signs Crypto Executive Order: What Does It Mean For The Market?

Biden Signs Crypto Executive Order: What Does It Mean For The Market?

President Joe Biden signed the executive order that is meant to spearhead crypto regulation after yesterday's reports suggested it would have been announced this week. read more
Bored Ape Yacht Club Donates $1M In Ethereum To Ukraine

Bored Ape Yacht Club Donates $1M In Ethereum To Ukraine

Cryptocurrency donations continue to pile up ever since Ukraine urged the community form help after it was invaded by Russia. read more
Elon Musk Floats New Conspiracy Theory About The Identity Of Elusive Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto

Elon Musk Floats New Conspiracy Theory About The Identity Of Elusive Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto

Satoshi Nakamoto is the name used by the presumed pseudonymous person(s) who developed apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), but Tesla Inc. read more