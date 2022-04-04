Here's Why Baidu, JD.Com And ContextLogic Shares Are Rising

Shares of several Chinese stocks, including Baidu Inc BIDU, JD.Com Inc JD and ContextLogic Inc WISH, are all trading higher Monday afternoon following a potential rule change that would allow Chinese companies to share sensitive data with US regulators, thus lowering risk of delisting.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission over the weekend announced proposed revisions to rules which previously allowed only Chinese regulators to conduct on-site audit inspections of Chinese companies listed overseas. Changes have been proposed to "accommodate the new circumstances and developments concerning overseas securities listings and offerings."

