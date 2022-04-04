Monday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Celo CELO/USD rose 10.13% to $4.06 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $316.81 million, which is 319.68% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CELO's estimated market cap is $1,702,901,458.00. Circulating Supply: 433,213,075.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Mina Protocol MINA rose 7.21% to $2.93 over the past 24 hours. Mina Protocol's current trading volume totals $86.15 million, a 72.43% increase from its 100-day average volume. $MINA's estimated market cap is $1,315,622,608.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 444,850,679.84 Max Supply: Not Available
- PancakeSwap CAKE/USD rose 5.79% to $9.76 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $351.03 million, which is 198.76% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CAKE's estimated market cap is $2,765,339,502.00. Circulating Supply: 282,013,058.14 Max Supply: Not Available
- Dogecoin DOGE/USD rose 5.42% to $0.15 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.06 billion, which is 140.32% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 20,058,030,267.00. Circulating Supply: 132,670,764,299.89 Max Supply: Not Available
- Internet Computer ICP is up 3.4% at $22.48. Internet Computer's current trading volume totals $316.50 million, a 8.35% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ICP's estimated market cap is $4,882,879,544.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 217,201,624.39 Max Supply: 469,213,710.00
- NEXO NEXO/USD increased by 2.71% to $2.54. The trading volume for this coin is currently $31.45 million, which is 349.55% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,424,738,257.00. Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Lido DAO LDO/USD rose 2.26% to $4.49 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $12.97 million, which is 171.68% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,317,615,477.00. Circulating Supply: 292,267,915.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
LOSERS
- Monero XMR/USD declined by 1.62% to $212.11 over the past 24 hours. Monero's current trading volume totals $128.00 million, a 16.68% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $XMR's estimated market cap is $3,839,737,715.00. Circulating Supply: 18,102,609.48 Max Supply: Not Available
- Gala GALA/USD declined by 1.6% to $0.26 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 441.37 million, which is 33.85% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $GALA's estimated market cap is $1,946,255,002.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 7,542,496,572.32 Max Supply: 50,000,000,000.00
- Kadena KDA/USD declined by 1.51% to $7.31 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $95.67 million, which is 73.02% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,254,894,226.00. Circulating Supply: 171,287,601.12 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Decentraland MANA/USD decreased by 1.37% to $2.66 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 375.73 million, which is 31.69% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 4,027,621,848.00. Circulating Supply: 1,514,542,052.10 Max Supply: 2,193,707,527.32
- The Sandbox SAND/USD decreased by 1.31% to $3.48 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 523.24 million, which is 32.71% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SAND's estimated market cap is $4,044,280,200.00. Circulating Supply: 1,157,908,752.22 Max Supply: 3,000,000,000.00
- Cronos CRO decreased by 1.27% to $0.48 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 77.55 million, which is 47.01% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CRO's estimated market cap is $12,095,954,471.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 25,263,013,692.00 Max Supply: Not Available
- Bitcoin SV BSV declined by 1.01% to $97.57 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $204.34 million, which is 86.29% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BSV's estimated market cap is $1,857,181,240.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 19,023,039.14 Max Supply: Not Available
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
