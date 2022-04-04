Monday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Celo CELO/USD rose 10.13% to $4.06 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $316.81 million, which is 319.68% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CELO's estimated market cap is $1,702,901,458.00. Circulating Supply: 433,213,075.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

rose 10.13% to $4.06 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $316.81 million, which is 319.68% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CELO's estimated market cap is $1,702,901,458.00. 433,213,075.00 1,000,000,000.00 Mina Protocol MINA rose 7.21% to $2.93 over the past 24 hours. Mina Protocol's current trading volume totals $86.15 million, a 72.43% increase from its 100-day average volume. $MINA's estimated market cap is $1,315,622,608.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 444,850,679.84 Max Supply: Not Available

rose 7.21% to $2.93 over the past 24 hours. Mina Protocol's current trading volume totals $86.15 million, a 72.43% increase from its 100-day average volume. $MINA's estimated market cap is $1,315,622,608.00 as of today. 444,850,679.84 Not Available PancakeSwap CAKE/USD rose 5.79% to $9.76 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $351.03 million, which is 198.76% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CAKE's estimated market cap is $2,765,339,502.00. Circulating Supply: 282,013,058.14 Max Supply: Not Available

rose 5.79% to $9.76 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $351.03 million, which is 198.76% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CAKE's estimated market cap is $2,765,339,502.00. 282,013,058.14 Not Available Dogecoin DOGE/USD rose 5.42% to $0.15 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.06 billion, which is 140.32% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 20,058,030,267.00. Circulating Supply: 132,670,764,299.89 Max Supply: Not Available

rose 5.42% to $0.15 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.06 billion, which is 140.32% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 20,058,030,267.00. 132,670,764,299.89 Not Available Internet Computer ICP is up 3.4% at $22.48. Internet Computer's current trading volume totals $316.50 million, a 8.35% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ICP's estimated market cap is $4,882,879,544.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 217,201,624.39 Max Supply: 469,213,710.00

is up 3.4% at $22.48. Internet Computer's current trading volume totals $316.50 million, a 8.35% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ICP's estimated market cap is $4,882,879,544.00 as of today. 217,201,624.39 469,213,710.00 NEXO NEXO/USD increased by 2.71% to $2.54. The trading volume for this coin is currently $31.45 million, which is 349.55% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,424,738,257.00. Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

increased by 2.71% to $2.54. The trading volume for this coin is currently $31.45 million, which is 349.55% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,424,738,257.00. 560,000,010.01 1,000,000,000.00 Lido DAO LDO/USD rose 2.26% to $4.49 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $12.97 million, which is 171.68% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,317,615,477.00. Circulating Supply: 292,267,915.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

Monero XMR/USD declined by 1.62% to $212.11 over the past 24 hours. Monero's current trading volume totals $128.00 million, a 16.68% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $XMR's estimated market cap is $3,839,737,715.00. Circulating Supply: 18,102,609.48 Max Supply: Not Available

declined by 1.62% to $212.11 over the past 24 hours. Monero's current trading volume totals $128.00 million, a 16.68% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $XMR's estimated market cap is $3,839,737,715.00. 18,102,609.48 Not Available Gala GALA/USD declined by 1.6% to $0.26 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 441.37 million, which is 33.85% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $GALA's estimated market cap is $1,946,255,002.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 7,542,496,572.32 Max Supply: 50,000,000,000.00

declined by 1.6% to $0.26 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 441.37 million, which is 33.85% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $GALA's estimated market cap is $1,946,255,002.00 as of today. 7,542,496,572.32 50,000,000,000.00 Kadena KDA/USD declined by 1.51% to $7.31 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $95.67 million, which is 73.02% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,254,894,226.00. Circulating Supply: 171,287,601.12 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

declined by 1.51% to $7.31 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $95.67 million, which is 73.02% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,254,894,226.00. 171,287,601.12 1,000,000,000.00 Decentraland MANA/USD decreased by 1.37% to $2.66 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 375.73 million, which is 31.69% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 4,027,621,848.00. Circulating Supply: 1,514,542,052.10 Max Supply: 2,193,707,527.32

decreased by 1.37% to $2.66 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 375.73 million, which is 31.69% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 4,027,621,848.00. 1,514,542,052.10 2,193,707,527.32 The Sandbox SAND/USD decreased by 1.31% to $3.48 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 523.24 million, which is 32.71% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SAND's estimated market cap is $4,044,280,200.00. Circulating Supply: 1,157,908,752.22 Max Supply: 3,000,000,000.00

decreased by 1.31% to $3.48 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 523.24 million, which is 32.71% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SAND's estimated market cap is $4,044,280,200.00. 1,157,908,752.22 3,000,000,000.00 Cronos CRO decreased by 1.27% to $0.48 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 77.55 million, which is 47.01% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CRO's estimated market cap is $12,095,954,471.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 25,263,013,692.00 Max Supply: Not Available

decreased by 1.27% to $0.48 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 77.55 million, which is 47.01% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CRO's estimated market cap is $12,095,954,471.00 as of today. 25,263,013,692.00 Not Available Bitcoin SV BSV declined by 1.01% to $97.57 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $204.34 million, which is 86.29% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BSV's estimated market cap is $1,857,181,240.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 19,023,039.14 Max Supply: Not Available

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.