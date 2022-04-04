Australian major convenience store chain On The Run (OTR) will begin accepting payments in Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD from July, alongside other cryptocurrencies at all of its outlets in South Australia, according to local media reports.

Yasser Shahin, executive chairman of Peregrine Corporation, OTR’s parent company, said, “the growth and mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrency adoption in Australia and the rest of the world has been phenomenal and has offered us a clear opportunity to tap into the momentum of this fast-growing space for the benefit of our customers,” according to Australian Computer Society's Information Age publication.

See Also: Is Bitcoin A Good Investment In 2022?

The company said it would plug into the Crypto.com merchant system to process the transactions. This would make it the first Australian retailer to use the product, which converts digital assets to fiat currency at the point of sale.

Crypto.com supports payments in over 30 cryptocurrencies.

There are more than 170 On the Run outlets in Adelaide and parts of South Australia.

The retail adoption of cryptocurrencies has grown significantly over the last year globally, with Elon Musk-led electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc. TSLA joining the list of companies accepting such coins for purchases of their products.