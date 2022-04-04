QQQ
This Dogecoin Rival Is Up 10% Today As Ethereum Whales Take High Interest Again

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 4, 2022 1:33 AM | 1 min read

Floki Inu (FLOKI), a meme coin that looks to rival Dogecoin DOGE/USD is once again among the most traded cryptocurrencies by 5,000 biggest Ethereum ETH/USD whales in the past 24 hours.

What Happened: Ethereum whales are once again piling on FLOKI, a token whose name is inspired by Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu dog, according to a tweet by WhaleStats.

FTX Token (FTX) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) were among the top 10 holdings of Ethereum whales, according to Whalestats.

See Also: How To Buy Floki Inu (FLOKI)

Why It Matters: FLOKI soared 10% to 0.000035 at press time. The coin has fallen 13.8% over a seven-day trailing period. Over the last 30 days it is up 2.8%.

FLOKI gained 9.8% and 8.5% higher against Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum respectively over 24 hours.

Read Next: Beware: This Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey 'Livestream' On YouTube Is A Bitcoin, Ethereum Giveaway Scam

Photo courtesy: Floki.com

