This Dogecoin Rival Is Up 10% Today As Ethereum Whales Take High Interest Again

Floki Inu (FLOKI), a meme coin that looks to rival Dogecoin DOGE/USD is once again among the most traded cryptocurrencies by 5,000 biggest Ethereum ETH/USD whales in the past 24 hours.
What Happened: Ethereum whales are once again piling on FLOKI, a token whose name is inspired by Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu dog, according to a tweet by WhaleStats.
JUST IN: $FLOKI @RealFlokiInu is back on top 10 purchased tokens among top 5000 biggest #ETH whales in the last 24hrs— WhaleStats - BabyWhale ($BBW) (@WhaleStats) April 4, 2022
Peep the top 100 whales here: https://t.co/kOhHprRmd1
(and hodl $BBW to see data for the top 5000!)#Floki #FlokiVikings #whalestats #babywhale #BBW pic.twitter.com/AtO2DetWwm
FTX Token (FTX) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) were among the top 10 holdings of Ethereum whales, according to Whalestats.
See Also: How To Buy Floki Inu (FLOKI)
Why It Matters: FLOKI soared 10% to 0.000035 at press time. The coin has fallen 13.8% over a seven-day trailing period. Over the last 30 days it is up 2.8%.
FLOKI gained 9.8% and 8.5% higher against Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum respectively over 24 hours.
Read Next: Beware: This Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey 'Livestream' On YouTube Is A Bitcoin, Ethereum Giveaway Scam
Photo courtesy: Floki.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.