Almost 90 Million Shiba Inu Tokens Burned Within 24 Hours

According to shibburn.com, a website that tracks the burning of the SHIB token, in the last 24 hours a total of almost 90 million Shiba Inu SHIB meme tokens have been wired to “inferno” addresses and permanently destroyed.

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 88,858,653 $SHIB tokens burned and 16 transactions. Visit https://t.co/t0eRMnyZel to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more. #shibarmy — Shibburn (@shibburn) April 2, 2022

Close to 1.48 billion SHIB were sent to a dead wallet in February, and in March over 6 billion SHIB were sent to the dead wallet.

Bigger Entertainment, the world's first crypto record label, has burned over one billion SHIB tokens since last October. But the company has decided to shut down its SHIB burn campaign.

Also Read: If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Or Ethereum Classic?

The highest Shiba Inu token burn transaction was recorded on March 22, in which a single transaction disposed of over 1 billion SHIB.

Metaverse Plans: Meanwhile, the coin's developers are working on a mataverse project based on the crypto and have said “SHIB: The Metaverse" will have over 100,000 plot lands, some of which will remain locked.

In the introductory phase, 36,431 plots of land will be unlocked and four districts (Growth District, Defense District, Technology District, and the Currencies District) will be revealed.

At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.00002685, up 1.97% in the last 24 hours.

Also Read: Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Reveals More Details About Metaverse