If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Or Ethereum Classic?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $1,000 right now, would you put it on Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Shiba Inu SHIB or Ethereum Classic ETC/USD?

Dogecoin: 38.1%

Shiba Inu: 43.5%

Ethereum Classic: 18.4%

See Also: Is Shiba Inu A Good Investment?

Price Action: Original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin is lower by 2.7% at $0.139 at the time of publication.

Ethereum-blockchain based Shiba Inu is trading flat at $0.00002616 over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Ethereum Classic, the original version of the Ethereum blockchain, is down by 4.3% at $45.30.

See Also: Ethereum Vs. Ethereum Classic

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in April 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.