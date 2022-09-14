ñol

Elon Musk Alerts Followers To Tesla Cyberwhistle Getting Restocked For 1,000 Dogecoins — It Goes Out In A Poof

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 14, 2022 8:11 AM | 1 min read

Tesla Inc TSLA re-stocked its Cyberwhistle after previously removing it from its online merchandise store. The item, which sold out within three hours, was briefly listed for a new price of 1000 Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

What Happened: Elon Musk alerted his Twitter followers that the Cyberwhistle was available once again in a tweet on Tuesday.

In this U.S., the only payment option for the medical-grade stainless steel collectible is Dogecoin, the meme-based cryptocurrency that Musk has taken a particular interest in. When Tesla first began accepting DOGE as payment for merchandise in January, the Cyberwhistle cost just 300 DOGE. 

DOGE is currently trading 68% below its January price level ahead of $0.19. At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.06, down 5% over the last 24 hours, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

After Musk’s tweet, crypto trader Jackson Markley noted that 50 million DOGE was traded in under one minute.

Some users who rushed to purchase the Cyberwhistle with DOGE also reported delays with the crypto payment processing system.

