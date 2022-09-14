Tesla Inc TSLA re-stocked its Cyberwhistle after previously removing it from its online merchandise store. The item, which sold out within three hours, was briefly listed for a new price of 1000 Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

What Happened: Elon Musk alerted his Twitter followers that the Cyberwhistle was available once again in a tweet on Tuesday.

But u have to pay in Doge — Naughtius Maximus (@elonmusk) September 13, 2022

In this U.S., the only payment option for the medical-grade stainless steel collectible is Dogecoin, the meme-based cryptocurrency that Musk has taken a particular interest in. When Tesla first began accepting DOGE as payment for merchandise in January, the Cyberwhistle cost just 300 DOGE.

DOGE is currently trading 68% below its January price level ahead of $0.19. At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.06, down 5% over the last 24 hours, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

After Musk’s tweet, crypto trader Jackson Markley noted that 50 million DOGE was traded in under one minute.

50 million DOGE traded in 1 minute lol pic.twitter.com/A3m0ygEXXF — Jackson Markley (@Jackson1Markley) September 13, 2022

Some users who rushed to purchase the Cyberwhistle with DOGE also reported delays with the crypto payment processing system.

Same. Made a payment, I can see they got it, still sitting on the wait screen. — 𝔹𝔸𝕊𝔼𝔻 Hax Meadroom (@max____headroom) September 13, 2022