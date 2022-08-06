ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

If You Had $1,000 To Invest, Would You Put It On Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic Or Litecoin?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
August 6, 2022 10:31 PM | 1 min read

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $100 right now, would you put it on Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Bitcoin Cash BCH/USDEthereum Classic ETC/USD or Litecoin LTC/USD?

  • Dogecoin: 38.5%
  • Bitcoin Cash: 11.2%
  • Ethereum Classic: 32.6%
  • Litecoin: 17.7%

See Also: Ethereum Vs. Ethereum Classic

Price Action: Original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin is lower by 2.6% at $0.068 at the time of publication.

Bitcoin Cash, which came came about after a disagreement arose about Bitcoin's block size, is flat at $140.24.

Ethereum Classic, the original version of the Ethereum blockchain, is down by 3.6% at $37.38.

Sometimes referred to as the “silver to Bitcoin’s gold,” Litecoin is down by 2.2% to $60.37.

Earlier in July, Dogecoin co-founder Jackson Palmer showed compassion to Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. 

In a tweet, Palmer slammed video hosting platform YouTube for failing to take action against Livestream scams using Musk. Palmer could locate several scam streams using a simple name search... Read More

This survey was originally conducted by Benzinga in July 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: dogecoinShiba InuCryptocurrencyMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month