If You Had $1,000 To Invest, Would You Put It On Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic Or Litecoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $100 right now, would you put it on Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD, Ethereum Classic ETC/USD or Litecoin LTC/USD?

Dogecoin: 38.5%

Bitcoin Cash: 11.2%

Ethereum Classic: 32.6%

Litecoin: 17.7%

Price Action: Original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin is lower by 2.6% at $0.068 at the time of publication.

Bitcoin Cash, which came came about after a disagreement arose about Bitcoin's block size, is flat at $140.24.

Ethereum Classic, the original version of the Ethereum blockchain, is down by 3.6% at $37.38.

Sometimes referred to as the “silver to Bitcoin’s gold,” Litecoin is down by 2.2% to $60.37.

Earlier in July, Dogecoin co-founder Jackson Palmer showed compassion to Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk.

In a tweet, Palmer slammed video hosting platform YouTube for failing to take action against Livestream scams using Musk. Palmer could locate several scam streams using a simple name search... Read More

This survey was originally conducted by Benzinga in July 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.