If You Had $1,000 To Invest Right Now, Would You Put It On Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic Or Litecoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $100 right now, would you put it on Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD, Ethereum Classic ETC/USD or Litecoin LTC/USD?

Dogecoin: 31.3%

Bitcoin Cash: 16.2%

Ethereum Classic: 30.5%

Litecoin: 22.0%

Price Action: Original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin is lower by 3.3% at $0.057 at the time of publication.

Bitcoin Cash, which came came about after a disagreement arose about Bitcoin's block size, is down 3.7% to $108.90.

Ethereum Classic, the original version of the Ethereum blockchain, is down by 4.8% at $27.76.

Sometimes referred to as the “silver to Bitcoin’s gold,” Litecoin is down by 2.5% to $51.10.

This survey was originally conducted by Benzinga in September 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.