Why AMC Shares Are Popping Off During Thursday's After-Hours Session

by Henry Khederian
March 31, 2022 4:39 PM | 1 min read

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares spiked higher by some 7.3% to $26.44 during Thursday after-hours session in sympathy with GameStop Corp. GME.

GameStop shares are trading higher by 20.30% at $200.40 during Thursday's after-hours session after the company announced a plan to request stockholder approval for an increase in the number of authorized shares of Class A common stock from 300 million to 1 billion in order to implement a stock split.

See Also: GameStop Stock Split? Why GME Shares Are Surging After Hours

AMC is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates or has interests in theatres located in the United States and Europe.

AMC has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $8.31.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas