Frax Share, STEPN Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Zilliqa ZIL/USD rose 25.09% to $0.2 over the past 24 hours. Zilliqa's current trading volume totals $6.70 billion, a 3278.89% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,739,555,959.00. Circulating Supply: 14,129,293,650.22 Max Supply: Not Available
- STEPN GMT/USD increased by 21.19% to $2.41. STEPN's current trading volume totals $3.67 billion, a 319.88% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $GMT's estimated market cap is $1,414,414,561.00. Circulating Supply: 600,000,000.00 Max Supply: 6,000,000,000.00
- Synthetix Network Token SNX/USD rose 15.11% to $7.16 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $298.52 million, which is 254.67% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SNX's estimated market cap is $1,547,398,392.00. Circulating Supply: 216,444,301.36 Max Supply: 250,108,811.69
- Solana SOL/USD is up 11.39% at $127.45. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.52 billion, which is 90.74% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SOL's estimated market cap is $41,419,909,022.00. Circulating Supply: 325,255,134.38 Max Supply: Not Available
- Theta Fuel TFUEL/USD increased by 11.01% to $0.22. The trading volume for this coin is currently $217.35 million, which is 523.97% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $TFUEL's estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 0.00 Max Supply: Not Available
- Enjin Coin ENJ/USD increased by 9.88% to $1.93. The trading volume for this coin is currently $330.23 million, which is 90.69% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ENJ's estimated market cap is $1,798,381,779.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 934,340,659.57 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- PancakeSwap CAKE/USD rose 9.18% to $9.46 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $220.90 million, which is 97.15% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CAKE's estimated market cap is $2,654,844,020.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 281,193,551.59 Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- Chiliz CHZ/USD fell 4.76% to $0.3 over the past 24 hours. Chiliz's current trading volume totals $517.77 million, a 225.34% increase from its 100-day average volume. $CHZ's estimated market cap is $1,621,498,223.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 5,344,064,580.00 Max Supply: 8,888,888,888.00
- Aave AAVE/USD decreased by 4.65% to $223.48 over the past 24 hours. Aave's current trading volume totals $601.73 million, a 123.47% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 3,053,418,765.00. Circulating Supply: 13,658,712.05 Max Supply: 16,000,000.00
- Frax Share FXS/USD decreased by 2.52% to $22.94 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 8.94 million, which is 28.79% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FXS's estimated market cap is $1,323,811,813.00. Circulating Supply: 57,730,568.56 Max Supply: 99,193,940.08
- ApeCoin APE declined by 1.96% to $14.0 over the past 24 hours. ApeCoin's current trading volume totals $593.22 million, a 63.8% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $APE's estimated market cap is $2,359,271,933.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 168,686,740.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Litecoin LTC/USD fell 1.53% to $130.39 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $858.68 million, which is 7.42% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 9,120,428,128.00. Circulating Supply: 69,964,908.23 Max Supply: 84,000,000.00
Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?
Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.