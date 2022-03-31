Frax Share, STEPN Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Zilliqa ZIL/USD rose 25.09% to $0.2 over the past 24 hours. Zilliqa's current trading volume totals $6.70 billion, a 3278.89% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,739,555,959.00. Circulating Supply: 14,129,293,650.22 Max Supply: Not Available

rose 25.09% to $0.2 over the past 24 hours. Zilliqa's current trading volume totals $6.70 billion, a 3278.89% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,739,555,959.00. 14,129,293,650.22 Not Available STEPN GMT/USD increased by 21.19% to $2.41. STEPN's current trading volume totals $3.67 billion, a 319.88% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $GMT's estimated market cap is $1,414,414,561.00. Circulating Supply: 600,000,000.00 Max Supply: 6,000,000,000.00

increased by 21.19% to $2.41. STEPN's current trading volume totals $3.67 billion, a 319.88% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $GMT's estimated market cap is $1,414,414,561.00. 600,000,000.00 6,000,000,000.00 Synthetix Network Token SNX/USD rose 15.11% to $7.16 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $298.52 million, which is 254.67% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SNX's estimated market cap is $1,547,398,392.00. Circulating Supply: 216,444,301.36 Max Supply: 250,108,811.69

rose 15.11% to $7.16 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $298.52 million, which is 254.67% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SNX's estimated market cap is $1,547,398,392.00. 216,444,301.36 250,108,811.69 Solana SOL/USD is up 11.39% at $127.45. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.52 billion, which is 90.74% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SOL's estimated market cap is $41,419,909,022.00. Circulating Supply: 325,255,134.38 Max Supply: Not Available

is up 11.39% at $127.45. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.52 billion, which is 90.74% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SOL's estimated market cap is $41,419,909,022.00. 325,255,134.38 Not Available Theta Fuel TFUEL/USD increased by 11.01% to $0.22. The trading volume for this coin is currently $217.35 million, which is 523.97% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $TFUEL's estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 0.00 Max Supply: Not Available

increased by 11.01% to $0.22. The trading volume for this coin is currently $217.35 million, which is 523.97% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $TFUEL's estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774.00 as of today. 0.00 Not Available Enjin Coin ENJ/USD increased by 9.88% to $1.93. The trading volume for this coin is currently $330.23 million, which is 90.69% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ENJ's estimated market cap is $1,798,381,779.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 934,340,659.57 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

increased by 9.88% to $1.93. The trading volume for this coin is currently $330.23 million, which is 90.69% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ENJ's estimated market cap is $1,798,381,779.00 as of today. 934,340,659.57 1,000,000,000.00 PancakeSwap CAKE/USD rose 9.18% to $9.46 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $220.90 million, which is 97.15% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CAKE's estimated market cap is $2,654,844,020.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 281,193,551.59 Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Chiliz CHZ/USD fell 4.76% to $0.3 over the past 24 hours. Chiliz's current trading volume totals $517.77 million, a 225.34% increase from its 100-day average volume. $CHZ's estimated market cap is $1,621,498,223.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 5,344,064,580.00 Max Supply: 8,888,888,888.00

fell 4.76% to $0.3 over the past 24 hours. Chiliz's current trading volume totals $517.77 million, a 225.34% increase from its 100-day average volume. $CHZ's estimated market cap is $1,621,498,223.00 as of today. 5,344,064,580.00 8,888,888,888.00 Aave AAVE/USD decreased by 4.65% to $223.48 over the past 24 hours. Aave's current trading volume totals $601.73 million, a 123.47% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 3,053,418,765.00. Circulating Supply: 13,658,712.05 Max Supply: 16,000,000.00

decreased by 4.65% to $223.48 over the past 24 hours. Aave's current trading volume totals $601.73 million, a 123.47% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 3,053,418,765.00. 13,658,712.05 16,000,000.00 Frax Share FXS/USD decreased by 2.52% to $22.94 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 8.94 million, which is 28.79% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FXS's estimated market cap is $1,323,811,813.00. Circulating Supply: 57,730,568.56 Max Supply: 99,193,940.08

decreased by 2.52% to $22.94 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 8.94 million, which is 28.79% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FXS's estimated market cap is $1,323,811,813.00. 57,730,568.56 99,193,940.08 ApeCoin APE declined by 1.96% to $14.0 over the past 24 hours. ApeCoin's current trading volume totals $593.22 million, a 63.8% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $APE's estimated market cap is $2,359,271,933.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 168,686,740.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

declined by 1.96% to $14.0 over the past 24 hours. ApeCoin's current trading volume totals $593.22 million, a 63.8% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $APE's estimated market cap is $2,359,271,933.00 as of today. 168,686,740.00 1,000,000,000.00 Litecoin LTC/USD fell 1.53% to $130.39 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $858.68 million, which is 7.42% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 9,120,428,128.00. Circulating Supply: 69,964,908.23 Max Supply: 84,000,000.00

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.