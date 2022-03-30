QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Dogecoin Co-Creator Says Community Needs To Do This To Make The Meme Coin A Success

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
March 30, 2022 4:44 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Brief
  • Dogecoin co-creator says meme coin needs to set itself apart from “pointless speculation tokens”
  • It is in best position to be most used for purchases and tokens - Billy Markus
  • Comments come after his earlier takes on Shiba Inu and ApeCoin

Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus said the meme cryptocurrency needs to market itself as a digital currency.

What Happened: Markus said there was no dearth of digital utility tokens and “pointless speculation tokens,” which are fueling “infinite digital speculation.”

“Dogecoin is in the best position to be the most used for purchasing and tipping,” said Markus. 
Markus urged his 1.2 million followers on Twitter to contribute to the development of “more utility” just as the developer who goes by the handle “@inevitable360” is doing. 

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: Markus said users can contribute directly to DOGE’s core code or one of the many projects being spearheaded by the Dogecoin Foundation.  

In December, Markus had touched on the key differences between DOGE and Shiba Inu (SHIB), an Ethereum-based token.

“​​If you want to send pennies of a SHIB token to somebody, it would cost like 15 bucks or 100 bucks or whatever gas fees,” Markus said at the time, adding that Dogecoin costs "fractions of a penny" to send around the blockchain.

More recently, Markus’ crosshairs were fixed on ApeCoin (APE) — a token that has surged 1,230% in the last 90 days. He said he was not a “fan” of APE. 

“I think it hurts the NFT space to bring in tokens, as token communities are generally hyper toxic and desperate,” said Markus.

Price Action: At press time, over 24 hours, DOGE traded 2.1% lower at $0.14, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Ethereum Alternative Makes 'Waves': Is A Will Smith-Chris Rock Analogy Taking It To The Moon Today?

 

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: ApeCoinBilly MarkusdogecoinShiba InuCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets