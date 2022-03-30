Dogecoin Co-Creator Says Community Needs To Do This To Make The Meme Coin A Success

Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus said the meme cryptocurrency needs to market itself as a digital currency.

What Happened: Markus said there was no dearth of digital utility tokens and “pointless speculation tokens,” which are fueling “infinite digital speculation.”

if you want dogecoin to succeed, continue to be relevant, and have a reason and need to exist, utility comes from using it, accepting it, and showing others the benefits to do so



you can also directly contribute to development of more utility like @inevitable360 is doing — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 29, 2022

“Dogecoin is in the best position to be the most used for purchasing and tipping,” said Markus.

Markus urged his 1.2 million followers on Twitter to contribute to the development of “more utility” just as the developer who goes by the handle “@inevitable360” is doing.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: Markus said users can contribute directly to DOGE’s core code or one of the many projects being spearheaded by the Dogecoin Foundation.

you can contribute directly to the core code https://t.co/J3ElV57nPC



you can contribute to one of the many projects @dogecoinfnd is spearheading



nothing stops you from helping the thing that you want to succeed succeed. speculation has brought attention. work brings utility. — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 29, 2022

In December, Markus had touched on the key differences between DOGE and Shiba Inu (SHIB), an Ethereum-based token.

“​​If you want to send pennies of a SHIB token to somebody, it would cost like 15 bucks or 100 bucks or whatever gas fees,” Markus said at the time, adding that Dogecoin costs "fractions of a penny" to send around the blockchain.

More recently, Markus’ crosshairs were fixed on ApeCoin (APE) — a token that has surged 1,230% in the last 90 days. He said he was not a “fan” of APE.

“I think it hurts the NFT space to bring in tokens, as token communities are generally hyper toxic and desperate,” said Markus.

Price Action: At press time, over 24 hours, DOGE traded 2.1% lower at $0.14, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Ethereum Alternative Makes 'Waves': Is A Will Smith-Chris Rock Analogy Taking It To The Moon Today?