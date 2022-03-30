What's Going On With AMD, Nvidia And Applied Materials Shares?

Shares of semiconductor companies, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT, are trading lower amid overall market weakness during Wednesday’s trading session.

Investors continue to watch US economic data, Russia-Ukraine developments and Fed rate hike outlook. Worse-than-expected US GDP data and a rebound in oil prices have also weighed on market sentiment during Wednesday’s trading session.

Nvidia shares recently saw strength during Tuesday's session after Tigress Financial maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $400 to $410