What's Going On With Coca-Cola Shares?

Coca-Cola Co KO shares are trading lower by 0.33% at $61.96 Wednesday afternoon amid overall market weakness.

U.S. indices along with the broader market are trading lower as stocks pull back following Tuesday’s strength. Worse-than-expected U.S. GDP and a rebound in oil prices have weighed on market sentiment.

Shares of consumer staples and food products companies, including Coca-Cola, have seen volatility in March as investors assess the economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The conflict has also driven a surge in grain and fertilizer prices, which could raise input costs for some companies in the sector.

Coca-Cola is the largest nonalcoholic beverage entity in the world, owning and marketing some of the leading carbonated and non sparkling brands.



Coca-Cola has a 52-week high of $63.02 and a 52-week low of $52.28, according to data from Benzinga Pro.