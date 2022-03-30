What's Going On With Tilray Brands Stock Today?

Tilray Brands Inc TLRY continues to trend higher Wednesday on increased investor optimism surrounding federal cannabis legalization.

The House Rules Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing on the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act on Wednesday, which could decriminalize cannabis federally. The MORE Act is expected to be prepared for a full House vote by Friday.

Tilray is a Canadian producer that cultivates and sells medical and recreational cannabis. The company is set to announce its fiscal third-quarter financial results before the market opens on April 6.

TLRY Price Action: Tilray has traded between $4.78 and $24.13 over a 52-week period. The stock has surged more than 50% over the last week.

Tilray shares were up 5.97% at $8.82 at time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: 7raysmarketing from Pixabay.