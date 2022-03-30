NFT.NYC Announces Details For 2022 With Iconic Venue Kicking Off Event In June: Here's The Latest And How Many Tickets Have Been Sold

An annual non-fungible token event has announced details for 2022. Here’s a look at what we know about 2022 NFT.NYC.

What Happened: NFT.NYC will be held in Times Square, New York City on June 20 through June 23, 2022. The event will kick off at Radio City Music Hall, which is one of seven venues hosting the event.

Other host locations in New York City are:

New York Marriott Marquis

Palladium Times Square

The Edison Ballroom

The Edison Rooftop

The Town Hall

Margaritaville Resort Times Square

“This is our fourth year hosting the event. The addition of Radio City Music Hall to the lineup of great venues will provide an ideal platform for some of the most exciting speakers within the NFT community,” said NFT.NYC co-founder Jodee Rich.

Coinbase Global COIN and Ripple will serve as sponsors for programming at Radio City Music Hall. Title sponsors for NFT.NYC 2022 are Polygon MATIC/USD and MoonPay.

“NFT.NYC brings together the diverse, global NFT community of creators, developers, companies, projects and educators for an inspirational exchange of ideas,” Coinbase said.

Over 1,000 speakers are expected at the event with hundreds already announced and listed on the company’s website. Additional speakers will be announced every month leading up to the event.

Why It’s Important: Now celebrating its fourth year, NFT.NYC is one of the largest annual events for the industry bringing together brands, entrepreneurs, investors, collectors, artists and founders of projects.

Radio City Music Hall, which is owned by Madison Square Garden Entertainment MSGE, is one of the most well-known entertainment venues and seats over 5,000 people for events.

The event, which was called the Super Bowl of NFTs by Coinbase, continues to grow. NFT NYC reported that over 3,500 people (from 60 countries) have already registered for the event compared to only 10% of tickets sold in the same period last year.

NFT NYC 2021 sold out with 5,600 people attending and over 3,000 on the waitlist.

Tickets can be bought on the NFT.NYC website with a credit card or by using Bitcoin BTC/USD or Ethereum ETH/USD. Ticket prices will increase in price on May 8, 2022.

NFT.NYC operates with the three following values: