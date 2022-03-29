BitDAO, Frax Share Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Waves WAVES/USD is up 30.19% at $50.53. Waves's current trading volume totals $1.39 billion, a 295.0% increase from its 100-day average volume. $WAVES's estimated market cap is $5,062,742,562.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00 Max Supply: Not Available

Aave AAVE/USD is up 21.26% at $213.11. Aave's current trading volume totals $1.34 billion, a 448.15% increase from its 100-day average volume. $AAVE's estimated market cap is $2,921,224,217.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 13,657,986.19 Max Supply: 16,000,000.00

THORChain RUNE/USD increased by 17.22% to $12.25. THORChain's current trading volume totals $514.51 million, a 359.13% increase from its 100-day average volume. $RUNE's estimated market cap is $3,693,134,435.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94 Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Terra LUNA/USD rose 8.38% to $108.34 over the past 24 hours. Terra's current trading volume totals $3.98 billion, a 77.81% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 38,725,544,753.00. Circulating Supply: 355,501,804.89 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

KuCoin Token KCS is up 7.74% at $21.37. The trading volume for this coin is currently $29.81 million, which is 150.35% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,623,425,235.00. Circulating Supply: 75,879,921.00 Max Supply: Not Available

Frax Share FXS/USD increased by 6.25% to $22.7. Trading volume for this coin is 11.65 million, which is 5.48% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FXS's estimated market cap is $1,299,436,190.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 57,730,568.56 Max Supply: 99,221,401.75

Theta Network THETA/USD is up 5.68% at $3.96. The trading volume for this coin is currently $459.96 million, which is 109.88% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 3,985,052,340.00. Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000.00 Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Avalanche AVAX/USD declined by 1.5% to $93.53 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.53 billion, which is 53.11% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AVAX's estimated market cap is $25,069,568,185.00. Circulating Supply: 267,278,770.52 Max Supply: 720,000,000.00

Elrond EGLD/USD fell 1.49% to $198.45 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $198.13 million, which is 23.1% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $EGLD's estimated market cap is $4,397,980,716.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 22,100,469.00 Max Supply: Not Available

TRON TRX/USD declined by 1.45% to $0.07 over the past 24 hours. TRON's current trading volume totals $892.58 million, a 0.36% increase from its 100-day average volume. $TRX's estimated market cap is $7,106,653,867.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 101,693,821,371.62 Max Supply: Not Available

BitDAO BIT/USD decreased by 1.38% to $1.33 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 41.28 million, which is 44.92% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BIT's estimated market cap is $1,185,358,734.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 890,168,922.86 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Tezos XTZ/USD declined by 1.34% to $3.82 over the past 24 hours. Tezos's current trading volume totals $178.50 million, a 6.1% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 3,377,041,409.00. Circulating Supply: 881,623,973.05 Max Supply: Not Available

BitTorrent BTT/USD declined by 1.3% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. BitTorrent's current trading volume totals $123.23 million, a 30.88% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $BTT's estimated market cap is $1,961,967,301.00. Circulating Supply: 923,767,696,429,000.00 Max Supply: 990,000,000,000,000.00

Polkadot DOT/USD declined by 1.11% to $22.45 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.03 billion, which is 5.89% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $DOT's estimated market cap is $24,716,488,633.00. Circulating Supply: 1,097,982,496.20 Max Supply: Not Available

