This Coal Company's 1-Year Return Handily Beats Moderna, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Globalstar And Dogecoin

byHenry Khederian
March 26, 2022 5:05 pm
This Coal Company's 1-Year Return Handily Beats Moderna, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Globalstar And Dogecoin

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (NYSE:AMR) is known as a leading American coal supplier, and over the past year, delivered shocking returns for bullish traders and investors.

Since March 2021, Alpha Metallurgical stock’s 1-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular pharmaceutical, telecommunications stocks and cryptocurrencies: Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA), Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX), Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

Alpha Metallurgical is a Tennessee-based coal mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. The company's portfolio of mining operations consists of underground mines, surface mines and coal preparation plants. 

Alpha Metallurgical extracts, processes and markets met and thermal coal from deep and surface mines for sale to steel and coke producers, industrial customers and electric utilities. Alpha Metallurgical was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

Here's how the returns break down from March 2021 to present: 

  • Moderna is up from $133.28 to $165.92 for a return of 24.49%
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is up from $4.38 to $7.99 for a return of 82.42%
  • Globalstar is up from $1.31 to $1.47 for a return of 12.21%
  • Dogecoin is up from $0.054069 to $0.132088 for a return of 144.30%

And finally, Alpha Metallurgical is up from $13.13 to $132.06 for a return of 905.79%

