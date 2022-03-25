Kadena, JUNO Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) increased by 15.63% to $144.41. The trading volume for this coin is currently $65.66 million, which is 57.54% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $QNT’s estimated market cap is $1,938,669,600.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: QNT) increased by 15.63% to $144.41. The trading volume for this coin is currently $65.66 million, which is 57.54% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $QNT’s estimated market cap is $1,938,669,600.00 as of today. 13,413,953.47 14,612,493.00 Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) increased by 13.73% to $71.87. Axie Infinity’s current trading volume totals $1.68 billion, a 410.44% increase from its 100-day average volume. $AXS’s estimated market cap is $5,563,071,702.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: AXS) increased by 13.73% to $71.87. Axie Infinity’s current trading volume totals $1.68 billion, a 410.44% increase from its 100-day average volume. $AXS’s estimated market cap is $5,563,071,702.00 as of today. 77,245,601.26 270,000,000.00 THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) is up 13.3% at $9.39. THORChain’s current trading volume totals $265.84 million, a 160.31% increase from its 100-day average volume. $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $2,816,323,862.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: RUNE) is up 13.3% at $9.39. THORChain’s current trading volume totals $265.84 million, a 160.31% increase from its 100-day average volume. $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $2,816,323,862.00 as of today. 300,755,174.94 500,000,000.00 Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) is up 12.42% at $48.66. Ethereum Classic’s current trading volume totals $3.27 billion, a 574.28% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ETC’s estimated market cap is $6,519,854,765.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: ETC) is up 12.42% at $48.66. Ethereum Classic’s current trading volume totals $3.27 billion, a 574.28% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ETC’s estimated market cap is $6,519,854,765.00 as of today. 133,778,973.18 210,700,000.00 Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX) rose 12.19% to $23.83 over the past 24 hours. Convex Finance’s current trading volume totals $33.76 million, a 30.52% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,312,134,729.00.

(CRYPTO: CVX) rose 12.19% to $23.83 over the past 24 hours. Convex Finance’s current trading volume totals $33.76 million, a 30.52% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,312,134,729.00. 54,994,031.09 100,000,000.00 Kadena (CRYPTO: KDA) increased by 10.43% to $6.91. Kadena’s current trading volume totals $122.07 million, a 134.5% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,160,886,912.00.

(CRYPTO: KDA) increased by 10.43% to $6.91. Kadena’s current trading volume totals $122.07 million, a 134.5% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,160,886,912.00. 171,287,601.12 1,000,000,000.00 FTX Token (CRYPTO: FTT) increased by 9.92% to $51.28. FTX Token’s current trading volume totals $227.76 million, a 81.59% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $FTT’s estimated market cap is $7,046,412,830.00.

LOSERS

Humans.ai (CRYPTO: HEART) fell 11.54% to $0.05 over the past 24 hours. Humans.ai’s current trading volume totals $1.03 million, a 23.09% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HEART’s estimated market cap is $1,309,127,902.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: HEART) fell 11.54% to $0.05 over the past 24 hours. Humans.ai’s current trading volume totals $1.03 million, a 23.09% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HEART’s estimated market cap is $1,309,127,902.00 as of today. 0.00 7,800,000,000.00 JUNO (CRYPTO: JUNO) fell 6.06% to $28.2 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $11.15 million, which is 48.78% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,301,291,091.00.

(CRYPTO: JUNO) fell 6.06% to $28.2 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $11.15 million, which is 48.78% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,301,291,091.00. 46,191,513.54 185,562,268.00 LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) decreased by 2.51% to $5.83 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 888.25 thousand, which is 39.55% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $5,455,148,736.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: LEO) decreased by 2.51% to $5.83 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 888.25 thousand, which is 39.55% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $5,455,148,736.00 as of today. 936,716,523.90 Not Available Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) declined by 1.55% to $8.9 over the past 24 hours. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $29.69 million, a 46.62% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,386,458,277.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: HT) declined by 1.55% to $8.9 over the past 24 hours. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $29.69 million, a 46.62% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,386,458,277.00 as of today. 155,673,013.25 500,000,000.00 Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) declined by 1.16% to $1.13 over the past 24 hours. Cardano’s current trading volume totals $2.41 billion, a 85.25% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ADA’s estimated market cap is $36,336,256,762.00.

