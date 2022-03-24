17,324 ETH Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

byBenzinga Insights
March 24, 2022 12:01 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
17,324 ETH Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $52,040,715 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x4c8cfe078a5b989cea4b330197246ced82764c63

$52 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xe8bfdf8f47b35418c73af2a2bc4d0d12488e93c5

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

You can view more details about the transaction here

According to Glassnode, there are 107,747 Ethereum wallets with over $100,000 in ETH.

See Also: Best Crypto Apps 2021 and Best Crypto Portfolio Trackers

Price Action: Ethereum is up 2% in the past 24 hours.

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

17,324 ETH Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

17,324 ETH Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $52,040,715 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x4c8cfe078a5b989cea4b330197246ced82764c63 read more
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT), Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: read more
3,432 ETH Worth $10M Was Just Burned

3,432 ETH Worth $10M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Wednesday a total of 3,432.22 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) worth $10,651,102, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($3,103.27), was burned from Ethereum transactions. read more
Cardano And Ethereum Co-Founder Charles Hoskinson Says He Was Wrong About This

Cardano And Ethereum Co-Founder Charles Hoskinson Says He Was Wrong About This

Charles Hoskinson — the co-founder of the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) blockchains — admitted that he was wrong about his predictions on the growth of one of read more