Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) increased by 41.4% to $1.18. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.36 billion, which is 481.42% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LRC’s estimated market cap is $1,466,214,829.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94
Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00
- Humans.ai (CRYPTO: HEART) rose 24.12% to $0.05 over the past 24 hours. Humans.ai’s current trading volume totals $2.03 million, a 23.48% increase from its 100-day average volume. $HEART’s estimated market cap is $1,309,127,902.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 0.00
Max Supply: 7,800,000,000.00
- Radix (CRYPTO: XRD) rose 23.34% to $0.16 over the past 24 hours. Radix’s current trading volume totals $544.88 thousand, a 8.03% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XRD’s estimated market cap is $1,611,429,936.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 9,811,053,186.08
Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00
- ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE) rose 13.35% to $12.14 over the past 24 hours. ApeCoin’s current trading volume totals $1.58 billion, a 23.66% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $APE’s estimated market cap is $2,003,495,520.00.
Circulating Supply: 166,025,938.00
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) is up 9.45% at $47.29. Ethereum Classic’s current trading volume totals $2.75 billion, a 528.56% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ETC’s estimated market cap is $6,323,071,854.00.
Circulating Supply: 133,736,350.81
Max Supply: 210,700,000.00
- Kusama (CRYPTO: KSM) rose 7.39% to $169.37 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $78.80 million, which is 30.95% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $KSM’s estimated market cap is $1,520,642,301.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07
Max Supply: 10,000,000.00
- Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) increased by 7.15% to $3.14. Celo’s current trading volume totals $128.33 million, a 82.72% increase from its 100-day average volume. $CELO’s estimated market cap is $1,338,745,676.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 427,388,610.00
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
LOSERS
- Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) declined by 1.29% to $0.03 over the past 24 hours. Amp’s current trading volume totals $16.84 million, a 16.01% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $AMP’s estimated market cap is $1,272,930,374.00.
Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16
Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50
- Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) fell 1.28% to $42324 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 203.05 million, which is 45.66% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 11,546,663,796.00.
Circulating Supply: 273,480.84
Max Supply: 273,480.84
- Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) fell 1.27% to $120.4 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 745.19 million, which is 13.87% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LTC’s estimated market cap is $8,416,425,823.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 69,906,008.23
Max Supply: 84,000,000.00
- Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) fell 1.14% to $3.21 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 2.37 million, which is 34.12% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CEL’s estimated market cap is $1,353,311,749.00.
Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35
Max Supply: Not Available
- Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) fell 1.12% to $11.19 over the past 24 hours. Near’s current trading volume totals $247.20 million, a 53.92% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $7,323,745,766.00.
Circulating Supply: 658,808,507.93
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR) decreased by 1.07% to $0.21 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 57.24 million, which is 27.59% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,269,046,672.00.
Circulating Supply: 19,940,162,476.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- NEXO (CRYPTO: NEXO) declined by 1.05% to $2.22 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 7.02 million, which is 5.47% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEXO’s estimated market cap is $1,236,624,352.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
