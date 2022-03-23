Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 23, 2022 9:27 am
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) increased by 41.4% to $1.18. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.36 billion, which is 481.42% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LRC’s estimated market cap is $1,466,214,829.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94
    Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00
  • Humans.ai (CRYPTO: HEART) rose 24.12% to $0.05 over the past 24 hours. Humans.ai’s current trading volume totals $2.03 million, a 23.48% increase from its 100-day average volume. $HEART’s estimated market cap is $1,309,127,902.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 0.00
    Max Supply: 7,800,000,000.00
  • Radix (CRYPTO: XRD) rose 23.34% to $0.16 over the past 24 hours. Radix’s current trading volume totals $544.88 thousand, a 8.03% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XRD’s estimated market cap is $1,611,429,936.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 9,811,053,186.08
    Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00
  • ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE) rose 13.35% to $12.14 over the past 24 hours. ApeCoin’s current trading volume totals $1.58 billion, a 23.66% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $APE’s estimated market cap is $2,003,495,520.00.
    Circulating Supply: 166,025,938.00
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) is up 9.45% at $47.29. Ethereum Classic’s current trading volume totals $2.75 billion, a 528.56% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ETC’s estimated market cap is $6,323,071,854.00.
    Circulating Supply: 133,736,350.81
    Max Supply: 210,700,000.00
  • Kusama (CRYPTO: KSM) rose 7.39% to $169.37 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $78.80 million, which is 30.95% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $KSM’s estimated market cap is $1,520,642,301.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07
    Max Supply: 10,000,000.00
  • Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) increased by 7.15% to $3.14. Celo’s current trading volume totals $128.33 million, a 82.72% increase from its 100-day average volume. $CELO’s estimated market cap is $1,338,745,676.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 427,388,610.00
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

  • Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) declined by 1.29% to $0.03 over the past 24 hours. Amp’s current trading volume totals $16.84 million, a 16.01% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $AMP’s estimated market cap is $1,272,930,374.00.
    Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16
    Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50
  • Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) fell 1.28% to $42324 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 203.05 million, which is 45.66% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 11,546,663,796.00.
    Circulating Supply: 273,480.84
    Max Supply: 273,480.84
  • Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) fell 1.27% to $120.4 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 745.19 million, which is 13.87% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LTC’s estimated market cap is $8,416,425,823.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 69,906,008.23
    Max Supply: 84,000,000.00
  • Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) fell 1.14% to $3.21 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 2.37 million, which is 34.12% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CEL’s estimated market cap is $1,353,311,749.00.
    Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) fell 1.12% to $11.19 over the past 24 hours. Near’s current trading volume totals $247.20 million, a 53.92% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $7,323,745,766.00.
    Circulating Supply: 658,808,507.93
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR) decreased by 1.07% to $0.21 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 57.24 million, which is 27.59% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,269,046,672.00.
    Circulating Supply: 19,940,162,476.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • NEXO (CRYPTO: NEXO) declined by 1.05% to $2.22 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 7.02 million, which is 5.47% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEXO’s estimated market cap is $1,236,624,352.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

