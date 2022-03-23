Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) increased by 41.4% to $1.18. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.36 billion, which is 481.42% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LRC’s estimated market cap is $1,466,214,829.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: LRC) increased by 41.4% to $1.18. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.36 billion, which is 481.42% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LRC’s estimated market cap is $1,466,214,829.00 as of today. 1,245,991,468.94 1,374,513,896.00 Humans.ai (CRYPTO: HEART) rose 24.12% to $0.05 over the past 24 hours. Humans.ai’s current trading volume totals $2.03 million, a 23.48% increase from its 100-day average volume. $HEART’s estimated market cap is $1,309,127,902.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: HEART) rose 24.12% to $0.05 over the past 24 hours. Humans.ai’s current trading volume totals $2.03 million, a 23.48% increase from its 100-day average volume. $HEART’s estimated market cap is $1,309,127,902.00 as of today. 0.00 7,800,000,000.00 Radix (CRYPTO: XRD) rose 23.34% to $0.16 over the past 24 hours. Radix’s current trading volume totals $544.88 thousand, a 8.03% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XRD’s estimated market cap is $1,611,429,936.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: XRD) rose 23.34% to $0.16 over the past 24 hours. Radix’s current trading volume totals $544.88 thousand, a 8.03% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XRD’s estimated market cap is $1,611,429,936.00 as of today. 9,811,053,186.08 24,000,000,000.00 ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE) rose 13.35% to $12.14 over the past 24 hours. ApeCoin’s current trading volume totals $1.58 billion, a 23.66% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $APE’s estimated market cap is $2,003,495,520.00.

(CRYPTO: APE) rose 13.35% to $12.14 over the past 24 hours. ApeCoin’s current trading volume totals $1.58 billion, a 23.66% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $APE’s estimated market cap is $2,003,495,520.00. 166,025,938.00 1,000,000,000.00 Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) is up 9.45% at $47.29. Ethereum Classic’s current trading volume totals $2.75 billion, a 528.56% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ETC’s estimated market cap is $6,323,071,854.00.

(CRYPTO: ETC) is up 9.45% at $47.29. Ethereum Classic’s current trading volume totals $2.75 billion, a 528.56% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ETC’s estimated market cap is $6,323,071,854.00. 133,736,350.81 210,700,000.00 Kusama (CRYPTO: KSM) rose 7.39% to $169.37 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $78.80 million, which is 30.95% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $KSM’s estimated market cap is $1,520,642,301.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: KSM) rose 7.39% to $169.37 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $78.80 million, which is 30.95% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $KSM’s estimated market cap is $1,520,642,301.00 as of today. 8,980,098.07 10,000,000.00 Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) increased by 7.15% to $3.14. Celo’s current trading volume totals $128.33 million, a 82.72% increase from its 100-day average volume. $CELO’s estimated market cap is $1,338,745,676.00 as of today.

LOSERS

Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) declined by 1.29% to $0.03 over the past 24 hours. Amp’s current trading volume totals $16.84 million, a 16.01% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $AMP’s estimated market cap is $1,272,930,374.00.

(CRYPTO: AMP) declined by 1.29% to $0.03 over the past 24 hours. Amp’s current trading volume totals $16.84 million, a 16.01% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $AMP’s estimated market cap is $1,272,930,374.00. 48,013,928,909.16 99,225,164,238.50 Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) fell 1.28% to $42324 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 203.05 million, which is 45.66% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 11,546,663,796.00.

(CRYPTO: WBTC) fell 1.28% to $42324 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 203.05 million, which is 45.66% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 11,546,663,796.00. 273,480.84 273,480.84 Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) fell 1.27% to $120.4 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 745.19 million, which is 13.87% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LTC’s estimated market cap is $8,416,425,823.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: LTC) fell 1.27% to $120.4 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 745.19 million, which is 13.87% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LTC’s estimated market cap is $8,416,425,823.00 as of today. 69,906,008.23 84,000,000.00 Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) fell 1.14% to $3.21 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 2.37 million, which is 34.12% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CEL’s estimated market cap is $1,353,311,749.00.

(CRYPTO: CEL) fell 1.14% to $3.21 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 2.37 million, which is 34.12% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CEL’s estimated market cap is $1,353,311,749.00. 423,415,980.35 Not Available Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) fell 1.12% to $11.19 over the past 24 hours. Near’s current trading volume totals $247.20 million, a 53.92% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $7,323,745,766.00.

(CRYPTO: NEAR) fell 1.12% to $11.19 over the past 24 hours. Near’s current trading volume totals $247.20 million, a 53.92% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $7,323,745,766.00. 658,808,507.93 1,000,000,000.00 Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR) decreased by 1.07% to $0.21 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 57.24 million, which is 27.59% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,269,046,672.00.

(CRYPTO: HBAR) decreased by 1.07% to $0.21 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 57.24 million, which is 27.59% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,269,046,672.00. 19,940,162,476.00 Not Available NEXO (CRYPTO: NEXO) declined by 1.05% to $2.22 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 7.02 million, which is 5.47% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEXO’s estimated market cap is $1,236,624,352.00 as of today.

